Goddess of Victory: Nikke mini-game: Release date, rewards, and more

November 2023 marks Goddess of Victory: Nikke's first anniversary. To celebrate this, the developer, Shift Up, offered numerous freebies to players as a gesture of gratitude. Furthermore, it released the First Anniversary update, containing various contests and events that featured many modifications to the title's modes, gameplay, and characters.

The First Anniversary update in Goddess of Victory: Nikke also introduced a new event called Mini-Game: Memory of Goddess. The same will be discussed in this article.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke's Mini-Game: Memory of Goddess explained

Expand Tweet

One of the First Anniversary update's features, the Mini-Game: Memory of Goddess, went live on November 2, 2023, and will end on November 23, 2023, at 4:59:59 (UTC+9).

In this event, players are challenged to defeat herds of Raptures that attack them from different directions. Completing the missions will reward you with various exclusive items, such as development materials, Synchro Expansion items, a mini-game avatar frame, and 10x Advanced recruit vouchers.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke Mini game rules and everything you need to know

Mini-Game: MOG (Image via Shift Up)

Given below are the Mini-Game: MOG's rules and battle mechanics that players must know before participating in the event:

1) Battle basics: Players must control the initial character, armed with weapons that automatically attack enemies, to move around the battlefield. To win, players must withstand the Rapture attacks for a specific period.

Players will also face bosses at various stages of the game. However, not all stages will have a boss.

2) Weapon and Skills: In order to move and attack enemies, you must tap and drag your character. Tap them or the burst button twice to activate their powerful skill. Note that you'll be defeated if your character's HP runs out.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke mini-game event (Image via Shift Up)

3) Obtain items and improve weapons: Defeating Raptures will yield Battle Data, Coins, and other items. Battle Data helps you level up, and every time you do so, you'll be asked to choose an item. If you opt for an item you already possess, the same will be leveled up. Note that you can also get items with special effects while defeating Raptures.

4) Level up and unlock characters: Clearing certain stages will allow you to obtain special items, including Coins that can be used to unlock new characters. These can also be used to level up your characters' skills. Additionally, you can retrieve your spent Coins by resetting your character's skills.