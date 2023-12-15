Goddess of Victory: Nikke released Solo Raid season 8

In Goddess of Victory: Nikke, Solo Raid frequently receives new seasons that challenge players with new adversaries. These often include new powerful bosses, and defeating them requires strategic and skillful gameplay.

Solo Raid comprises two difficulty levels: Normal and Challenge modes; finishing the former unlocks the latter. Completing these yields many coveted rewards based on your performance.

The developer, Shift Up Corporation, introduced the Solo Raid's eighth season in Goddess of Victory: Nikke on December 14, 2023, at 12:00, which will last until December 21, 2023, 04:59 (UTC+9). This article will explore everything you need to know about this new season.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke Solo Raid season 8 explored

The new season of Solo Raid in Goddess of Victory: Nikke has introduced a boss named Chatterbox. According to the official social media post, this new monster can think and talk like human beings. Moreover, it's equipped with fire properties, and its weakness is water.

Winning over Chatterbox in Solo Raid will reward you with 3x special frames and Harmony Cube materials. To do so, using Nikkes that increase core damage is recommended.

Here are some other tips to defeat Chatterbox:

Chatterbox is skilled with attacking your single Nikke from a close distance with Spike Missiles. Hence, destroying its missile launcher parts should be your first priority.

The boss' high-output heavy particles can cause serious damage to your entire squad. To counter this, take down its Cancel Ring.

Chatterbox's Shock Wave Pulsar allows it to leap and perform a smash attack, causing lethal damage to the entire squad. Targetting its Cancel Ring can also help you defend against this move.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke Solo Raid's Normal and Challenge modes explained

Chatterbox (Image via Shift Up)

The Normal mode in Solo Raid consists of seven levels that progressively get harder. The first phase has 17 million HP, while the last has 329. The mode allows only three entries per day, and a single entry lets you fight the boss with up to five teams.

Note that you aren't allowed to reuse a Nikke between these teams. Moreover, failing to defeat the boss within these entries resets the boss' HP the next day.

Challenge mode gives your Nikkes a level synced to 400. In this, you engage in a single interception-like combat with the boss instead of in stages, like in Normal mode. Moreover, your total dealt damage in all battles will determine your ranking and rewards.

Note that you can hit the boss up to five times in this mode. However, you can't reuse Nikkes between these hits. The Challenge mode also allows only three entries per day.

