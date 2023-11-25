Goddess of Victory- Nikke's latest Union Raid: Everything you need to know

Goddess of Victory- Nikke underwent a maintenance break on November 23, 2023, between 11:00 and 15:00 (UTC+9), aimed at improving the game's previous First Anniversary update.

It introduced many fresh features, including new Nikke, story events, costumes, bug fixes, and a new Union Raid, which began on November 24, 2023, at 12:00 (UTC+9) and will end on November 30, at 4:59 (UTC+9).

This article will look at the details of this new raid and the challenges that await in Goddess of Victory- Nikke.

Goddess of Victory- Nikke's new Union Raid explained

Goddess of Victory- Nikke's latest Union Raid challenges players to defeat Raptures with their Union, and, in turn, it rewards them with Union Chips. Note that the game doesn't allow players to leave the Union or remove any member from the Union once the Union Raid begins.

To be eligible to participate in the Union Raid, your Union must be at least Level 3. Also, the Union Chips won in this mode can be redeemed with exclusive rewards such as Recruit Vouchers and development materials.

Below are the other details about the Union Raid's Rapture lineup:

Rapture 1) Lord Class: Sunbather

It is a ground-type Rapture with a flower-like thing on its head. After accumulating adequate energy, it fires a lethal and concentrated beam.

Weakness: Iron

Iron Range: Near

Rapture 2) Lord Class: Mace

An air-type Rapture, it's skilled with lightning movement speed and emitting laser beams. Using a reliable shield to defend your squad against this enemy's attacks is strongly recommended.

Weakness: Electric

Electric Range: Far

Rapture 3) Tyrant Class: Material H

This Rapture is designed as a training device made from special parts.

Weakness: Iron

Iron Range: Near

Rapture 4) Lord Class: Rebuild Stout

This Rapture constantly creates a barrier as its defense. To take this foe down, try to aim for its head, as this will shatter the barriers.

Weakness: Wind

Wind Range: Mid

Rapture 5) Tyrant Class: Mother Whale

This adversary will be the toughest to compete with, as it carries a massive amount of Raptures in its head and back. Along with this, its back barrels emit lethal beams of light.

Moreover, this monstrous enemy is skilled in transporting a huge number of Raptures.

Weakness: Electric

Electric Range: Far

These were the challenges introduced in the recent maintenance break for the game's Union Raid. Additionally, since players weren't allowed to enter the game during the break, the developer compensated them with 300 in-game Gems.

You can use this amount to upgrade your weapons, which will ultimately help you defeat the mentioned lineup of Raptures.

