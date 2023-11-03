Goddess of Victory: Nikke set to release a new Solo Raid season

Goddess of Victory: Nikke features a mode called Solo Raid, which frequently receives new seasons. It pits players against powerful bosses, and defeating them requires forming a strong squad. Solo Raids may be of two difficulty levels: Normal and Challenge Mode. To unlock the latter, players must complete every level in the former. Additionally, completing this mode's missions gives players highly desirable rewards based on their rank.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke has announced a new Solo Raid season via its social media handles, pitting players against a boss named Ultra. This article will discuss everything you need to know regarding this upcoming season of Solo Raid.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke's seventh Solo Raid season explored

The seventh season of the Solo Raid mode in Goddess of Victory: Nikke will go live on November 9, 2023, at 12:00 (UTC+9) and end on November 16, 2023, at 04:59 (UTC+9).

The season's new boss, Ultra, is equipped with the electric property, and its weakness is Iron. It can produce shockwaves capable of stunning Nikkes and covers. Furthermore, the demon has a toxic shelling ability that won't be easy to handle.

To take Ultra down, players are advised to use shields and cover while healing. Moreover, players should attack the Poison Chamber to deal lethal damage to the enemy and intercept contaminated projectiles. Furthermore, players are advised to use Nikkes with pierce, which will help easily defeat the boss. The recommended squad to fight against this demon is SR Nikke.

Defeating Ultra in the new Solo Raid mode will reward players with 3x Special frames and Harmony Cube materials.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke Solo Raid's Normal and Challenge mode

Season 7th Solo Raid's boss, Ultra (Image via Shift Up)

Solo Raid's Normal Mode comprises seven levels that get progressively more difficult. In the first phase, it has 17 million HP, whereas in the last, it has 329 million. The mode allows you three entries per day, and failing to defeat the boss within these attempts resets the boss' HP.

Challenge Mode gives your Nikkes a level sync of 400. It ranks and rewards players based on the damage they deal to the boss. Even this mode allows players a total of three entries per day.

