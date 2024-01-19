Goddess of Victory: Nikke Union Raid-Event dates, new Raptures, and more

The new Goddess of Victory: Nikke Union Raid is set to arrive in the game on January 19, 2024, at 12:00 (UTC+9) and will last until January 25, 2024, at 4:59 (UTC+9). If you aren't aware, Union Raid in Goddess of Victory: Nikke is a game mode exclusively accessible to those with level 3 Unions or higher. It pits you against fresh Raptures and rewards you with Union Chips upon defeating them successfully. These Union Chips can be redeemed with numerous items at the in-game shop.

This article discusses everything you need to know about the latest Goddess of Victory: Nikke Union Raid.

New Goddess of Victory: Nikke Union Raid is here

Expand Tweet

Each fresh Goddess of Victory: Nikke Union Raid challenges players to defeat a new lineup of Raptures. Being Earth's domineering mechanical species, these creatures are the game's main antagonists. After defeating them, the Union Chips can be redeemed with Recruit vouchers and development materials at the in-game shop.

Here are the details regarding the new lineup of Raptures that the latest Union Raid has in store:

Rapture 1) Lord Class: Obelisk

As per the official post, this Rapture is a special individual of mysterious origin.

Weakness: Fire

Fire Range: Far

Rapture 2) Lord Class: Doctor

As its name suggests, Doctor is a creature that heals or repairs other Raptures.

Weakness: Electric

Electric Range: Mid

Rapture 3) Tyrant Class: Harvester

Owing to its appearance, Harvester's codename is Spider. This Rapture is skilled with targeting from high range and close quarters as well.

Weakness: Water

Water Range: Far

Rapture 4) Lord Class: Fingers

This Rapture has fingers-like tentacles, which is why it's named Fingers. This barbaric monster launches lethal assaults while also devouring its own companions.

Weakness: Wind

Wind Range: Far

Rapture 5) Tyrant Class: Modernia

Modernia is a special adversary in the latest Goddess of Victory: Nikke Union Raid. It's a Nikke modified as a Rapture by the Raptures. According to the official post, Modernia is stronger than either of its counterparts, Raptures and Nikkes. Moreover, it can eliminate its target just by a single blow.

Weakness: Wind

Wind Range: Mid

These were the fresh lineup of Raptures in the latest Union Raid. Note that while the event is live, no member can leave the Union or be kicked out.

It's worth mentioning that this latest Union Raid was featured in an update that occurred on January 11, 2024. This fresh patch was incorporated after a short maintenance break, because of which players weren't allowed to enter the game.

As compensation for this inconvenience, they were rewarded with various items, which can be used to level up equipment to defeat these fresh hordes of Raptures.