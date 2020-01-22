Godfall gameplay footage for PS5 leaks

Mohit Pradhan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

One of the first gameplay footage for PS5 is finally out

A new gameplay video has leaked on Reddit of one of the first games for PS5 titled Godfall. The looter hack-n-slash is our first clear look at the capabilities of the next gen PS5. And now the developers have confirmed that the gameplay footage is very real.

Hey everyone! We can confirm that the circulating trailer is year-old PC footage used as part of an internal presentation. We are energized by your excitement and look forward to showing you just how far this game has come. Stay tuned for a more detailed look soon! ⚔️ — Godfall (@PlayGodfall) January 21, 2020

The game footage appeared on the Reddit first, it is said that the footage taken is at least a year old and captured on PC. This footage is taken from an internal presentation at Counterplay Games. The new flashy visuals certainly look impressive as it has been confirmed that PS5 will be using the latest Nvidia's Ray-Tracing technology at 4k 60 FPS.

Besides the impressive hardware of PS5, the combat in this Godfall trailer looks smooth and crisp, with some really great art style. But keep in mind that the game is still in development and the actual finished product will differ from the current footage.

In the game, you are a part of exalted Knight's order, whose job is to stop the apocalypse.You don some pretty heavy armor striking down hordes of enemies with a huge sword. There will be some quests with great rewards at the end.

The game is scheduled to release somewhere around holiday 2020, the time when PS5 comes. Let's hope that the game lives up to what it is billed to be.