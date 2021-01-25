Godzilla vs. Kong memes trend online as fans pick sides

Since the highly-anticipated trailer of the upcoming monster flick "Godzilla vs. Kong" dropped online, the internet has been abuzz with many reactions.

Mere snippets of the upcoming titanic clash, set to take place between the "King of Monsters" and the "Eighth Wonder of the World," are all that it took to send fans into a frenzy.

THE FINAL CONTENDERS OF A WAR FROM LONG AGO. WHO WILL WIN? 🦎🥊🐒 pic.twitter.com/UJV311OHEW — IGN (@IGN) January 24, 2021

With the Godzilla and Kong franchises commanding separate fanbases, the online world was soon divided as fans began to duke it out.

From comparing statistics to abilities, Twitter transformed into a battleground of the behemoths, as memes soon began to come in thick and fast.

Godzilla vs. Kong fever takes over the internet

The 2 minutes 24 second-long trailer promises an exhilarating ride from start to finish. In an ultimate bid for survival, the forces of humanity have set two of the biggest forces of nature on an irreversible collision course.

Advertisement

Directed by Adam Wingard (You're Next, Death Note) and starring the likes of Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, and Rebecca Hall, the pulsating action-adventure movie serves as a sequel to both 2017's "Kong: Skull Island" and 2019's "Godzilla: King of The Monsters."

The fourth film in Legendary Pictures' "MonsterVerse," "Godzilla vs. Kong" has been reportedly made on a steep budget of $160 million. As a result, expectations are gargantuan.

Moreover, fans are eager to see a modern-day interpretation of a classic clash that simply never fails to get old.

Soon after the trailer went viral on social media, the internet responded with a barrage of hilarious responses and memes predicting the possible outcome of the titanic clash:

Advertisement

After watching a trailer of Godzilla vs Kong; pic.twitter.com/KK5eRRZae8 — Zamir Mohyedin (@zamirmohyedin) January 25, 2021

can’t wait for the scene in Godzilla vs Kong where Jake Paul shows up and demands to fight the winner — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) January 25, 2021

Average Godzilla Fan vs Average Kong Enjoyer pic.twitter.com/q6JM0WcCks — Zane Schacht, Voice Goblin (@VoicesByZane) January 25, 2021

Advertisement

Kong when Godzilla blows up his boat pic.twitter.com/vgkLk8BGlj — 🐸 กบ 🐸 (@kero_drago) January 25, 2021

#GodzillaVsKong #Godzilla

Critics : X reasons you should not watch the new Godzilla Vs Kong movie.



Audience: pic.twitter.com/wFLUKvlE6l — Dhamake wala Lighter (@Timeloop_stuck) January 25, 2021

Kong after he mercilessly beats Godzilla but in the end he gets defeated because they can't kill Godzilla as there are more movies to make money from. pic.twitter.com/Ryn6VwgvTb — ͏͏ ͏͏ (@feed3ack) January 25, 2021

team kong when godzilla absolutely trounces him in the ocean pic.twitter.com/jtzsknjHY9 — gus #teamkong🦍 (@EmmArrGus) January 25, 2021

Advertisement

On the subject of who I want to win in Godzilla vs Kong pic.twitter.com/7Ja7TRKWbu — William (SpaceTree Studios) (@SpaceTree88) January 23, 2021

Godzilla fans realising that Kong is gonna win after watching the trailer pic.twitter.com/wWOj1UKN9z — The Marvel Sheriff (Daredevil era) (@MarvelSheriff) January 24, 2021

I knew this Godzilla vs Kong scene looked familiar 👀#GodzillaVsKong pic.twitter.com/Ivv9kNoQKI — Pobs. (@P0BS_) January 25, 2021

Advertisement

'king kong vs. godzilla' movie writers deciding whether king kong's shit is firm enough to knock over a skyscraper if he throws it hard enough pic.twitter.com/8DGJVYdoI8 — Punished Tsonte' (not based, not a kalmyk) (@caspiantobaikal) January 25, 2021

The lonely virgin Kong vs the HOE MAGNET Godzilla pic.twitter.com/jajC01ZXY0 — Salajin (@TheSalajin) January 25, 2021

Kong when he battles Godzilla and gets cancer because of the intense radioactivity pic.twitter.com/AmMAg5vyMS — Cynga #TeamGodzilla 🦖👑 (@cyngapra) January 25, 2021

Kong when Godzilla calls up Mothra and Rodan to join him in the fight pic.twitter.com/cMGmmJMca1 — Spider Kaiju #TeamGodzilla (@Spiders_Might) January 25, 2021

Advertisement

With memes and predictions continuing to run wild online, it will certainly be interesting to see who ends up victorious at the end of a colossal battle for the ages.

The last time Kong took on Godzilla in Ishiro Honda's 1962 classic, the former emerged victorious. A majority believe that this time, the filmmakers might just give the win to the prehistoric monster.

As fans continue to board the hype train in large numbers, all eyes are now on March 26th, when Kong vs. Godzilla finally arrives in theatres and on HBO Max.