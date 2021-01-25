Godzilla vs. Kong memes trend online as fans pick sides

Since the highly-anticipated trailer of the upcoming monster flick "Godzilla vs. Kong" dropped online, the internet has been abuzz with many reactions.
Mere snippets of the upcoming titanic clash, set to take place between the "King of Monsters" and the "Eighth Wonder of the World," are all that it took to send fans into a frenzy.
With the Godzilla and Kong franchises commanding separate fanbases, the online world was soon divided as fans began to duke it out.
From comparing statistics to abilities, Twitter transformed into a battleground of the behemoths, as memes soon began to come in thick and fast.
Godzilla vs. Kong fever takes over the internet
The 2 minutes 24 second-long trailer promises an exhilarating ride from start to finish. In an ultimate bid for survival, the forces of humanity have set two of the biggest forces of nature on an irreversible collision course.
Directed by Adam Wingard (You're Next, Death Note) and starring the likes of Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, and Rebecca Hall, the pulsating action-adventure movie serves as a sequel to both 2017's "Kong: Skull Island" and 2019's "Godzilla: King of The Monsters."
The fourth film in Legendary Pictures' "MonsterVerse," "Godzilla vs. Kong" has been reportedly made on a steep budget of $160 million. As a result, expectations are gargantuan.
Moreover, fans are eager to see a modern-day interpretation of a classic clash that simply never fails to get old.
Soon after the trailer went viral on social media, the internet responded with a barrage of hilarious responses and memes predicting the possible outcome of the titanic clash:
With memes and predictions continuing to run wild online, it will certainly be interesting to see who ends up victorious at the end of a colossal battle for the ages.
The last time Kong took on Godzilla in Ishiro Honda's 1962 classic, the former emerged victorious. A majority believe that this time, the filmmakers might just give the win to the prehistoric monster.
As fans continue to board the hype train in large numbers, all eyes are now on March 26th, when Kong vs. Godzilla finally arrives in theatres and on HBO Max.Published 25 Jan 2021, 15:53 IST