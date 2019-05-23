GOG Galaxy 2.0 aims to connect players across all gaming platforms

The ever-growing list of gaming platforms, online stores, and launchers over the last few years has, for better or worse, changed the way we buy games - especially on the PC.

Nearly gone are the days where you just install a game on your hard drive (sometimes, you even run the install program off a disc! Can you imagine?!), run the .EXE file to start the game, and there you have it. Now, you're firing up the launcher of the store you bought it from and playing it through that.

It had its benefits, to be sure. Platforms - be it a PC-based one like Steam or the Epic Games Store, or a gaming console, like, you know... a console - allow you to keep in touch with friends, clan mates, and others, through friends lists and more.

There's also the extremely low prices during the sales these platforms offer from time to time. Plus, I don't know if you remember the days of Police Quest 2, where you had to look up a stupid word in a stupid manual just to start a stupid game, but I do. And it was stupid.

The problem comes when you have friends lists and game libraries spread across different platforms - especially as these platforms start snagging exclusives (limited-time or otherwise).

If you want to play Borderlands 3 right away, but you buy most of your games on Steam, you're going to need to get an Epic Store account. Which means a whole new friends list and a whole separate library to manage.

Well, the folks at GOG.com announced today a new service that will, hopefully, make this a little easier. Called GOG Galaxy 2.0, the free service (which is so like them) will allow users to merge their friends lists and libraries into one... thing. It will also serve as a single launcher for all your PC games, no matter where it was bought. Including consoles.

Now, what's important to keep in mind is that this service has absolutely nothing to do with cross-platform play or the like. If Sony doesn't want their PlayStation 4 users to play a certain game against PC users, GOG Galaxy 2.0 isn't going to magically make that happen. CD Projekt, say what you want about them, are pretty clever. But they ain't that clever.

However, considering it's a free service, it's not a bad way to go to keep these things organized. They also guarantee users seriously high levels of privacy, assuring users that they aren't spying on you (just the kind of thing I expect a spy to say!) and don't share data with third-parties.

If this sounds like your cup of tea, you can head over to the webpage GOG has set up and sign up for the Beta. No word as to when the service will launch, but we imagine it won't be long.

