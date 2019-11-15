Golden Joystick Awards 2019: Resident Evil 2 is the Ultimate Game of the Year
ANALYST
News
15 Nov 2019, 23:49 IST
Every year, the gaming award season begins with the Golden Joystick Awards and this year was no different. This year we saw a huge diversity in video games, ranging from various genres, themes and platforms, each of them trying to define the medium in every way.
But at the end of the day, it's Capcom's re-imagining of a 20 year old classic survival horror game that won the biggest prize, as Resident Evil 2 won the the Ultimate Game of the year Award for 2019.
Other games that were nominated for this year's Ultimate Game of the Year award were:-
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Call of Duty:Modern Warfare
- Control
- Fire Emblem:Three Houses
- Disco Elysium
- Gears 5
- Outer Wilds
- Telling Lies
- Untitled Goose Game
- Apex Legends
Here are the list of all the other award winners from tonight's Golden Joystick Awards 2019:-
- Best Storytelling- Days Gone
- Best Visual Design- Devil May Cry 5
- Best Multiplayer game- Apex Legends
- Best Indie Game- Outer Wilds
- Still Playing Award- Minecraft
- Best Audio- Resident Evil 2
- Best Game Expansion- Grand Theft Auto Online:
- Esports Game of the Year- Fortnite
- Best VR/AR game- Beat Saber
- Best Gaming Hardware- Nvidia Series Super Graphics Card
- Best New Streamer/Broadcaster- Ewok
- Best Performer- Logan Marshal-Green
- Studio of the Year- Epic Games
- Breakthrough Award- House House
- Mobile Game of the Year - BTS World
- PC Game of the Year - World of Warcraft Classic
- PlayStation Game of the Year - Days Gone
- Xbox Game of the Year - Gears 5
- Outstanding Contribution- Life is Strange
- Nintendo Game of the Year - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Most Wanted Game - Cyberpunk 2077
- Critics' Choice Award - Control
- Lifetime Achievement - Yu Suzuki
For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.
Advertisement