Golden Joystick Awards 2019: Resident Evil 2 is the Ultimate Game of the Year

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 Nov 2019, 23:49 IST SHARE

RE 2

Every year, the gaming award season begins with the Golden Joystick Awards and this year was no different. This year we saw a huge diversity in video games, ranging from various genres, themes and platforms, each of them trying to define the medium in every way.

But at the end of the day, it's Capcom's re-imagining of a 20 year old classic survival horror game that won the biggest prize, as Resident Evil 2 won the the Ultimate Game of the year Award for 2019.

Other games that were nominated for this year's Ultimate Game of the Year award were:-

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Call of Duty:Modern Warfare

Control

Fire Emblem:Three Houses

Disco Elysium

Gears 5

Outer Wilds

Telling Lies

Untitled Goose Game

Apex Legends

Here are the list of all the other award winners from tonight's Golden Joystick Awards 2019:-

Best Storytelling- Days Gone

Days Gone Best Visual Design- Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5 Best Multiplayer game- Apex Legends

Apex Legends Best Indie Game- Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds Still Playing Award- Minecraft

Minecraft Best Audio- Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2 Best Game Expansion- Grand Theft Auto Online:

Grand Theft Auto Online: Esports Game of the Year- Fortnite

Fortnite Best VR/AR game- Beat Saber

Beat Saber Best Gaming Hardware- Nvidia Series Super Graphics Card

Nvidia Series Super Graphics Card Best New Streamer/Broadcaster- Ewok

Ewok Best Performer- Logan Marshal-Green

Logan Marshal-Green Studio of the Year- Epic Games

Epic Games Breakthrough Award- House House

House House Mobile Game of the Year - BTS World

- BTS World PC Game of the Year - World of Warcraft Classic

- World of Warcraft Classic PlayStation Game of the Year - Days Gone

- Days Gone Xbox Game of the Year - Gears 5

- Gears 5 Outstanding Contribution- Life is Strange

Life is Strange Nintendo Game of the Year - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Most Wanted Game - Cyberpunk 2077

- Cyberpunk 2077 Critics' Choice Award - Control

- Control Lifetime Achievement - Yu Suzuki

