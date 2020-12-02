Google Play Store Awards 2020: Best games of the year

Google Play have announced their annual Google Play Store Awards for this year. Various games and apps won awards in different categories, and the winners differ across regions.

As India experienced quite a year in mobile gaming, the localized list of winners in the country was quite interesting.

The winners in different categories in India are as follows:

Google Play Store Awards 2020: Winners in India

Best Game of the Year:

Legends of Runeterra, published by Riot Games, won the Best Game of the Year. According to Google Play Store, the game is set in the world of League of Legends and is a strategy card game where the skill, strategy, and cleverness of the player determine their success.

The game has over 5 million downloads and is rated 4.5/5 on Google Play Store.

User's Choice Game:

The User's Choice award was won by World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC3). The game is developed by Next Wave Multimedia and is the third installment of the World Cricket Championship Series. The title was nominated alongside 9 other games.

This game has over 5 million downloads and is rated 3.9/5 on Google Play Store.

Best Competitive Game:

The award for the Best Competitive Game of the Year was won by the ZeptoLab-published Bullet Echo. The game is a tactical PVP shooter which involves the player choosing different characters that have unique abilities. KartRider Rush+ and Legends of Runterra finished second and third respectively in this category.

The game has over 1 million downloads and is rated 4.3/5 on Google Play Store.

Best Indie Game:

Cookies Must Die, published by Rebel Twins, was named the Best Indie Game of the Year. The objective of the game is to stop a group of evil mutant cookies before they reduce the character's city to rubble.

The game has over 1 million downloads and is rated 4.4/5 on Google Play Store. Maze Machina and Motorsport Manager Racing finished second and third respectively in the indie category.

Best Casual Game:

Asian Cooking Star: New Restaurant and Cooking Games was named the Best Casual Game of the Year. The game is developed by TheAppGuruz and involves cooking Asian food by a crazy chef which is controlled by the player. In this category, EverMerge and Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells finished second and third respectively.

The game has over 1 million downloads and has been rated 4.5/5 on Google Play Store.

Best Innovative Game:

Fancade, published by Martin Magni, was named the best Innovative Game of the Year. In the Innovative Game of the Year category, Genshin Impact and Minimal Dungeon RPG finished second and third respectively.

The game has been downloaded over 1 million times and has a rating of 4.4/5 on Google Play Store.