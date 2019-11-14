Google Stadia to be launched on November 19 with a bunch of games
The most awaited technological innovation of this year in the world of gaming is set to launch soon. Google's game streaming service called Google Stadia will be launching in 14 countries (this includes countries like the US, UK, Canada, etc) on November 19. The launch will bring with it 12 games at the start, and this will be followed up with more games being released by the end of 2019.
The Google Stadia service will cost $130, which is roughly ₹9,300. It will come with a starter kit and 3 months of service. If customers wish to continue with the service after that, they will have to pay $10 per month.
However, Google is expected to introduce new subscription plans in 2020.
List of games that are coming at the launch
- Destiny 2: The Collection
- Kine
- Gylt
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Thumper
- Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Just Dance 2020
- Samurai Shodown
List of games that will be arriving by the end of 2019
- Borderlands 3
- Attack on Titan 2 Final Battle
- Darksiders Genesis
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Farming Simulator 19
- Final Fantasy XV
- Football Manager 2020
- NBA 2K20
- Rage 2
- Trial Rising
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- Grid
- Metro Exodus
Are you excited about the Stadia launch? Do let us know in the comments below!