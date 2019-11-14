Google Stadia to be launched on November 19 with a bunch of games

Google Stadia

The most awaited technological innovation of this year in the world of gaming is set to launch soon. Google's game streaming service called Google Stadia will be launching in 14 countries (this includes countries like the US, UK, Canada, etc) on November 19. The launch will bring with it 12 games at the start, and this will be followed up with more games being released by the end of 2019.

The Google Stadia service will cost $130, which is roughly ₹9,300. It will come with a starter kit and 3 months of service. If customers wish to continue with the service after that, they will have to pay $10 per month.

However, Google is expected to introduce new subscription plans in 2020.

List of games that are coming at the launch

Destiny 2: The Collection

Kine

Gylt

Red Dead Redemption 2

Thumper

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Mortal Kombat 11

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Just Dance 2020

Samurai Shodown

List of games that will be arriving by the end of 2019

Borderlands 3

Attack on Titan 2 Final Battle

Darksiders Genesis

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Farming Simulator 19

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Trial Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Grid

Metro Exodus

