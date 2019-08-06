Google To Host Stadia's Next Event on 8th of August; Details Revealed Officially

Google Stadia, the upcoming cloud gaming service operated by Google, held it's the first event on 6th of June to announce the details of their service along with features and availability. Cloud Gaming Service is a concept in which you can play any game on any platform like Android, Windows, or even on your Television. The requested game will run on the servers, and the video will be streamed to your device.

After their first successful event, Google has shown up with a great surprise for their fans. Today, Google tweeted from their official Google Stadia Twitter account, regarding the second upcoming event on Google Stadia:

Let’s do it again. On 8/19, #StadiaConnect is back and bigger than ever. Tune in at 10AM PDT / 7PM CEST for all the details - then come get hands-on with the future of gaming for yourself at our #Gamescom booth! https://t.co/dKmKakQeQp pic.twitter.com/H0ILSxki8r — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) August 6, 2019

8 August 2019, is the official date confirmed by Google for their second Stadia Event. However, it is not confirmed yet that the event will be live-streamed or not. But Google has revealed that this event is going to be a significant #StadiaConnect event and the more details will be announced.

It is expected that, Google will reveal it's first StadiaUI looks along with the games to be released. According to leaks, the Stadia will become available in the last of 2019, i.e. November 2019 and a bunch of games will be released. Stadia has also scheduled a live stream on their Official YouTube channel, which will announce the games on 8th of August. To watch the live stream, Click Here

After the announcement, there was a huge hype among the fans about the event. Two Google Stadia variants will be launched, in which Stadia standard edition is one of them and Stadia Pro is its second edition. The users can find Free to Play games as well as paid games after the launch of Stadia. However a question is still pending for Google that how Google will support publisher subscriptions?

