Gorgeous fan film gives brief explanation of Chosen Undead's adventure in Dark Souls

The story, just like the gameplay of Dark Souls, is enthralling

From Software's massive action-adventure RPG has definitely stood the test of time. Nearly a decade old, Dark Souls still finds a way to attract more players to try to the land of Lordran. With the latest release on Nintendo Switch, Chosen Undead have found themselves trudging through the expansive and difficult game.

What's great about Dark Souls is its incredibly deep lore, even if it's a bit difficult to find on the surface. Many YouTubers, such as VaatiVidya, have dedicated years to bringing the lore of the series out in the open in hopes of giving the fan base more to latch onto.

Whether it's the curious case of Crossbreed Priscilla, the tragic story of Knight Artorias and his beloved wolf Sif, or the ongoing journeys of the nights Siegmeyer of Catarina and Solaire of Astora, there's a truly beautiful epic taking place in Lordran.

Still, with so much going on in the game, and with it not exactly being easy to keep up with the story through bits that you find here and there, it's always great to see creators and players spread the story in their own way. That's what YouTuber TheParryGod did with their latest video, "FATE," which covers the entire game's plot while only using footage and audio from the game itself, aside from the beautiful melodies playing in the background.

"Fate" doesn't explain everything in vivid detail or answer any long lost questions for you. Instead, all it does is take you along the journey of the Chosen Undead as they work their way through the world in an attempt to either keep the Age of Fire going by sacrificing themselves to the flame or bring about a new Age of Dark, letting the fire go out, ending the time of the Gods.

The video even brings you through the DLC and the epic battle against Manus, Father of the Abyss. It's truly a gripping tribute to a series that his creator, and many others, love very much. If you're a Dark Souls fan, this is something you'll want to give your undivided attention to.

TheParryGod also uploaded a similar video for Dark Souls III a little more than two months ago titled, "HUMANITY." Do yourself a favor and give this channel a chance. You won't regret it.