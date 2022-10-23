Gotham Knights "failed to join session" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

While the prospect of a co-op multiplayer mode sounds really fun for an open-world superhero game, the Gotham Knights' technical issues are reportedly coming in the way of players enjoying the incredibly fun experience. Gamers have reported multiple connection-related issues, including latency problems, that are preventing them from playing the campaign with one of their friends in co-op.

One of the most common problems gamers are facing in Gotham Knights' multiplayer is the "failed to join session" error. Not only does this issue prohibit them from playing in co-op, it also crashes the game outright, which can be really frustrating.

Fortunately, there are a few ways to fix the connectivity issue in Gotham Knights, which should allow players to access and play the game in co-op. Here is a comprehensive guide on the potential causes and fixes for the "failed to join session" error.

What causes "failed to join session" error in Gotham Knights?

There is no concrete reason as to why the multiplayer services might not work at any given time in Gotham Knights. That said, it basically boils down to one of three things: server downtime due to maintenance, there is a connectivity issue on the client's end, or the game's files are corrupted.

Server downtimes are usually rectified within a couple of hours and do not require any manual intervention from players. The other two issues, however, will require troubleshooting from the gamer's end. This can often be tricky if one does not know the correct procedures to follow. With that in mind, here are some fixes for the connectivity error.

Fixes for the issue

Verify Gotham Knights' game files

Steam is a very handy tool that can act as the first line of defense against the most common issues players face with their games on PC. Not only does it allow players to buy and manage their titles, but it also re-downloads any file in a game's directory that might have been corrupted during the download and installation procedures.

Game files getting corrupted is one of the major reasons for connectivity and performance issues in titles. Verifying them on Steam is a fairly straightforward process and can be done by following these steps:

Launch Steam

Click on Library.

Right-click on Gotham Knights from the list of games.

Click on Properties

Go to Local Files.

Click on Verify Integrity of Game Files.

It will take some time while Steam checks for the missing components in the game's directory.

Once done, launch the title.

While verifying files is an easy alternative to having to download and reinstall the entire game again, players on consoles do not have the luxury of the feature. Thus, they will have to rely on the traditional method of deleting the entire title and re-downloading it from their library.

Check internet connectivity

It is very common for ISPs to have server downtime during the most unfortunate of times, such as a game's launch. This can cause players to face matchmaking problems since the game will not be able to communicate back to the servers.

Thus, the first thing players should check when facing the "failed to join session" error in Gotham Knights is to check their online connectivity and whether their console or PC is properly connected to the internet.

Players can also try resetting their router if they are on a wireless connection and check if any firewall or antivirus programs on their PC are blocking internet access to the game's executable.

It's also worth mentioning that while Gotham Knights features online components, the title is not entirely dependent on the internet for most of its functions and is completely playable offline.

Check WB Games support pages and socials for server downtimes

Lastly, the connectivity issues might just be related to a server downtime on WB Games' end due to maintenance. This is very common in modern games with online features. Servers are often taken down for a short period of time before a major patch is deployed.

Players should check WB Games' social pages, such as the official Discord server, subreddit, and Twitter page, in the event of such outages to get a proper estimate of when the servers will return online.

These are all the ways players can try to fix the Gotham Knights' "failed to join session" error. While not official, these are some go-to fixes when facing connectivity issues in any game.

Gotham Knights had a really rough launch. It has been facing a plethora of technical issues, various performance hiccups on consoles as well as PCs, and crashes often.

While there is no official statement as of yet, it is very likely that the developers at WB Games Montreal are already hard at work on getting most of the issues sorted with a patch that should arrive sooner rather than later. Though Gotham Knights is a rather fun action-adventure title, only time will tell if the game eventually ends up redeeming itself or is forgotten by players.

