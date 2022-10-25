Gotham Knights guide: All Robin skill trees explained - How to unlock, AP cost, and more

Gotham Knights stumbled right out of the gate due to poor optimization, resulting in a mixed reception at launch. However, the game offers a unique and exciting premise. Following the death of Batman, it falls upon his successors to protect Gotham and become the 'Gotham Knights.'

Alongside Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood, Tim Drake Robin plays a significant protagonistic role in Gotham Knights. He needs to learn to step up and become a protector of Gotham on his own.

All Robin skill trees in Gotham Knights explained

With the death of his mentor, Robin finds himself in a predicament with one goal in mind: protecting Gotham City. Luckily, he isn't alone, as he has the Gotham Knights.

Robin's Skill tree in Gotham Knights (Image via Gotham Knights)

Slugger Skill Tree

Robin's Slugger Skill Tree is best suited for combat in Gotham Knights, whether quick on-foot movement or doing more powerful damage with a punch. Take a look at the Slugger skill tree.

Perfect Evade – Perfect Evade – Robin performs a perfectly timed evade that generates Momentum and allows for a Perfect Attack follow-up (1 AP)

– Perfect Evade – Robin performs a perfectly timed evade that generates Momentum and allows for a Perfect Attack follow-up (1 AP) Critical Expertise – Increases Robin’s critical damage by 20% (1 AP)

– Increases Robin’s critical damage by 20% (1 AP) Elemental Decoy – When attacked, Robin’s decoy inflicts a large amount of Elemental Effect damage on the attacking enemy (1 AP)

– When attacked, Robin’s decoy inflicts a large amount of Elemental Effect damage on the attacking enemy (1 AP) Back Damage + – Robin deals 20% more damage when attacking enemies from behind (2 AP)

– Robin deals 20% more damage when attacking enemies from behind (2 AP) Precise Strikes – Increases Nightwing’s chance of landing a Critical hit by 10% (2 AP)

– Increases Nightwing’s chance of landing a Critical hit by 10% (2 AP) Exploding Decoy – Robin’s decoy explodes, leaving behind elemental residue that deals elemental effect damage to any enemy that walks into it (2 AP)

– Robin’s decoy explodes, leaving behind elemental residue that deals elemental effect damage to any enemy that walks into it (2 AP) Elemental Focus – Robin’s critical damage and the chance of landing a critical hit increases by 20% on targets with an active elemental effect (3 AP)

Shadow Skill Tree

As Batman's sidekick, Robin is familiar with working in the dark and taking down enemies without alerting anyone.

Light Footed – Robin produces no sound while running and moves faster while crouched (does not apply while sprinting) (1 AP)

– Robin produces no sound while running and moves faster while crouched (does not apply while sprinting) (1 AP) Stealth Damage + – Robin’s melee and ranged attack damage is increased by 10% while undetected. Robin’s takedown and stealth strike damage is increased by 20% when undetected (1 AP)

– Robin’s melee and ranged attack damage is increased by 10% while undetected. Robin’s takedown and stealth strike damage is increased by 20% when undetected (1 AP) Turnabout Takedown – Robin can perform takedowns and stealth strikes on large enemies (3 AP)

– Robin can perform takedowns and stealth strikes on large enemies (3 AP) Vantage Hanging Takedown – Robin can perform a special takedown that suspends enemies from a vantage point (1 AP)

– Robin can perform a special takedown that suspends enemies from a vantage point (1 AP) Reduced Visual Stim – Robin is harder to spot, and enemies take longer to notice him (2 AP)

– Robin is harder to spot, and enemies take longer to notice him (2 AP) Vantage Hanging Takedown Mine – Performing a vantage hanging takedown also drops a proximity mine that lures enemies (2 AP)

– Performing a vantage hanging takedown also drops a proximity mine that lures enemies (2 AP) Shadow Renewal – Successful takedowns restore 25% of Robin’s health (2 AP)

Tinkering Skill Tree

Tim Drake Robin is quite street-smart and is known for building different gadgets. The Tinkering Skill Tree aims to shine a light on that personality trait and build upon the elemental effects.

Elemental Charge – Elemental effect build-up inflicted by Robin is increased 25% faster (1 AP)

– Elemental effect build-up inflicted by Robin is increased 25% faster (1 AP) Sticky Pellet – In precision aim, Robin’s pellet can stick to surfaces, creating a temporary mine. Placing a second mine deactivates the first one (1 AP)

– In precision aim, Robin’s pellet can stick to surfaces, creating a temporary mine. Placing a second mine deactivates the first one (1 AP) Sticky Pellets X3 – Robin can place up to 3 sticky pellets at once (2 AP)

– Robin can place up to 3 sticky pellets at once (2 AP) Enhanced Sticky Pellets – Sticky Pellets inflict 33% more damage and last up to 10 seconds (2 AP)

– Sticky Pellets inflict 33% more damage and last up to 10 seconds (2 AP) Elemental Resistance – Robin’s elemental effect resistance increases by 40% (2 AP)

– Robin’s elemental effect resistance increases by 40% (2 AP) Elemental Burst – When Robin deals elemental damage, he gains a 5% chance of dealing additional elemental damage in an area. Elemental burst also reduces enemies’ elemental effect resistance by 50% for 10 seconds (2 AP)

– When Robin deals elemental damage, he gains a 5% chance of dealing additional elemental damage in an area. Elemental burst also reduces enemies’ elemental effect resistance by 50% for 10 seconds (2 AP) Enhanced Elemental Effects – Elemental effects inflicted by Robin last twice as long (2 AP)

Knighthood skill tree

Robin's Knighthood Skill Tree allows him to use the Slideways ability and for the player to master the character.

Slideways – Robin activates and enters a temporary portal, which he can use to relocate to a new position.

– Robin activates and enters a temporary portal, which he can use to relocate to a new position. Stealth Takedown + – Performing a takedown increases Robin’s damage, critical chance, defense, and elemental build-up for 15 seconds (1 AP)

– Performing a takedown increases Robin’s damage, critical chance, defense, and elemental build-up for 15 seconds (1 AP) Aerial Attack Smoke – Robin’s aerial attacks are followed by a small cloud of smoke, allowing him to re-enter stealth (1 AP)

– Robin’s aerial attacks are followed by a small cloud of smoke, allowing him to re-enter stealth (1 AP) Microbots Cooldown Reduction – Robin’s Microbots ability cooldown is reduced by 20%, allowing Robin to call them more often (1 AP)

– Robin’s Microbots ability cooldown is reduced by 20%, allowing Robin to call them more often (1 AP) Combat Experience – Increases the number of attacks in Robin’s melee combo by 1. The last hit is a knockdown (2 AP)

– Increases the number of attacks in Robin’s melee combo by 1. The last hit is a knockdown (2 AP) Slideways Takedown – Robin opens a small portal and pulls an enemy through it to perform a takedown (not applicable on bosses). In AR Mode, hold a ranged attack while aiming at an enemy. Must be in stealth and an unobstructed space (3 AP)

– Robin opens a small portal and pulls an enemy through it to perform a takedown (not applicable on bosses). In AR Mode, hold a ranged attack while aiming at an enemy. Must be in stealth and an unobstructed space (3 AP) Microbot Target + – Robin improved the particle accelerator in the microbots’ core engine. He can now call five microbots instead of three (3 AP)

Gotham Knights is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

