Graham Stephan: Age, Net Worth, and more

Graham Stephan is a real estate agent, who got his real estate license quickly after his 18th birthday. In addition to being a highly successful real estate agent, Graham has amassed a huge following on Youtube as well.

Graham Stephan's channel on Youtube currently has 2.19 million subscribers, and he regularly posts videos about financial independence, savings, and more. One of the first videos that really blew up all over social media was a video by CNBC called "Living On $1.6 Million A Year In Los Angeles | Millennial Money".

In the video, Graham explains how he successfully invested and saved his money to earn up to $1.6 million/year and lives in Los Angeles. He goes on to explain how he did not feel the need for college and jumped right into the world of real estate.

He has an extremely successful business as a real estate agent, and his list of celebrity clients include Orlando Bloom, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Wale.

Graham Stephen, Age and Net Worth

Graham Stephan has been extremely popular on Youtube as well, and even collaborated with famous Youtube and Twitch streamer Pokimane on a recent video.

He recently went into detail regarding his net worth in a video titled "Revealing my Actual Net Worth". Graham explains in full detail his journey since he got his real estate agent license in 2008 when he was just 18 years old.

Graham is now 30 and has amassed a staggering net worth of about $6.5 million. In his videos, he explains how he chooses to spend and invest his money extremely carefully.

Even Kevin O'Leary, one of the most shrewd investors and extremely critical cast member on Shark Tank couldn't help but praise Graham when he reacted to his video about living in Los Angeles at about $1.6 million a year.