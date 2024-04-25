Gran Turismo 7 update 1.46 introduces new cars, world circuit, and more

Gran Turismo 7 update 1.46 is now live on the PlayStation 4 and 5, adding not only the usual suite of bug fixes and stability improvements but also a host of additional features and quality-of-life updates. As always, the biggest introduction is the new cars, including but not limited to the AFEELA Prototype 2024.

The update also adds new World Circuit events to the game, such as the Grand Valley - Highway 1 under the Vision Gran Turismo Trophy and Alsace Village Reverse under the Japanese Clubman Cup 550. New Menus have also been added to the Cafe mode, including the one for Ferrari 12-Cylinder Engines.

The new update also comes with fixes for various localization issues following the last major title update. Here are the official patch notes for Gran Turismo 7 update 1.46.

Gran Turismo 7 update 1.46 official patch notes

Cars

The following three new cars join the lineup:

AFEELA Prototype 2024

Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 Sport Coupé '70 (Sold at the "Legend Cars" dealership)

Škoda Vision Gran Turismo

World Circuits

These new events are now part of World Circuits:

Vision Gran Turismo Trophy - Grand Valley - Highway 1

American FR Challenge 550 - Trial Mountain Circuit Reverse

Japanese Clubman Cup 550 - Alsace Village Reverse

Café

The following Extra Menu has been added:

Extra Menu No.38: Collection: Ferrari 12-Cylinder Engines (Collector Level 38 and above).

There are also new sets of conversations with the Car Designers and Characters appearing in the Café. These can be accessed by changing to the following cars in the Garage and speaking with the characters in the Café:

CAR DESIGNERS

Ed Welburn

Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 Sport Coupé '70

Freeman Thomas

Volkswagen Beetle Gr.3

Hideo Kodama

Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione '08

Aston Martin DB3S '53

Tom Matano

Toyota Supra 3.0GT Turbo A '88

Brand Central

The following brands have been added to the Museum:

・AFEELA (Japan)

・Škoda (Czech Republic)

GT Auto

Car Maintenance & Service

Engine Swaps are now available for the following cars (unlocked at Collector Level 50):

・Bugatti Veyron Gr.4

・Chevrolet Corvette (C1) '58

・Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Sport Coupé (C2) '63

・Honda NSX Gr.4

・Lexus LC500 '17

Scapes

"San Diego" has been added as a featured Curation in Scapes.

Controller

A new support is now part of the following race wheel controller.

FANATEC® Gran Turismo DD Extreme

The button settings can be configured from Options > Controllers > Fanatec® GT DD Pro / Extreme.

Localization

Various text localization issues have been updated.

Others

Various other issues have been addressed.

Gran Turismo 7 has made some significant changes over the last couple of years since it was officially released on PS4 and PS5. While the core gameplay loop remains the same as every other mainline GT title, Gran Turismo 7's updates have added many new features and content, making it one of the best racing sims.

While Gran Turismo 7 is geared toward veterans of the racing genre, it also has enough legroom for newcomers to settle into its challenging but incredibly rewarding gameplay loop.