Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja under fire for seeking quick ELO points, new Chess controversy explained

Alireza Firouzja, the Chess grandmaster of French-Iranian descent and part-time content creator, has recently faced criticism for appearing to engage in a mini-tournament in his native country, competing against players with significantly lower ratings. This move is perceived as an attempt to swiftly accumulate rating points, possibly enhancing his chances of qualifying for the Candidates Tournament.

For context, two spots remain available for the Candidates Tournament in 2024. One of these positions will be awarded to the player with the highest rating in January 2024 among those who have yet to qualify. Provided below is the list of players that have so far qualified.

Those who have qualified so far (Image via Wikipedia)

(Note: Magnus Carlsen is expected to withdraw)

What has FIDE said about Alireza Firouzja's tournament?

Currently, based on live ratings, Wesley So (2757.4) holds a higher position than Alireza Firouzja (2751.9). This implies that if the decision comes down to who has a higher rating in January 2024, So would be favored. In an attempt to alter this situation, Alireza is actively participating in the Chartres tournament in France.

This move has understandably sparked significant criticism among the chess community, with many enthusiasts expressing their concerns. FIDE has also entered the conversation, stating:

"The International Chess Federation would like to point out that, according to Clause 0.4 of its Rating Regulations, 'FIDE reserves the right not to rate a specific tournament'."

FIDE has clarified that they have not decided whether they will permit Alireza Firouzja to accumulate points from the ongoing tournament he is participating in. They stated:

"FIDE has already sent an official request to the organizers of the event. We will carefully follow and investigate all aspects of the organization of the above-mentioned tournament and all the games played by its participants before deciding whether to rate it."

What did Wesley So say?

Naturally, the news of Alireza Firouzja exploring a new tournament before the year's end has prompted a variety of reactions, particularly from Wesley So. So is facing the risk of being displaced from the Candidates qualification if Alireza is permitted to retain the points gained from this tournament.

In reaction to this ongoing controversy, So posted this:

"I've been offered many times (and still do) to 'arrange' matches against players who could use a bit of cash and are more than happy to help you qualify for the Candidates. The thing is its against everything we stand up for and if you got any morals I doubt you'll want to do it."

Wesley So talks about "morals" in light of the new drama (Image via X/@GMWesleySo123)

Speaking about Chess controversies, Twitch streamer and Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura has been involved in a cheating allegation report raised by former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik. To read more about this story, click here.