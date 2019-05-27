Great Rune: Here's everything you need to know about FromSoftware's/ George RR Martin's rumoured open world game

Bloodborne

Critically acclaimed author George RR Martin, most notably known for his book series Games of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire, recently wrote in his blog post regarding his upcoming book, the projects he has been working on, his opinion about the highly polarising Season 8 of Games of Thrones as well as revealed a tidbit that he's a "consultant on a Video Game out of Japan."

This information clashed with an early leak this year that Fromsoftware - the studio responsible for the likes of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and the most recent Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has hired George RR Martin as one of the lead writers for their upcoming 'open world game'. As of now, more information has flourished in and we may have some concrete details as to what this exciting project is all about.

Here's everything you need to know about From Software's upcoming rumoured open world game:

#1 It will feature a Norse setting

This information actually comes from an investigative report from Spawn Wave and Liam Robertson who went on to claim that the game is called Great Rune and features a Norse inspired open world setting.

The above information was also confirmed yesterday by VaatiVidya- a personality well known among the FromSoftware community, someone who's heavily in touch with everything going in and around the Souls community.

In his most recent video, he confirmed that he has known about this project for a couple of years now because of some insider connection he has.

With the recent God Of War going full Norse, and the upcoming Assassin's Creed game also reportedly is set during the Viking Era, it seems like an ongoing trend in the Industry lately to venture off into the Norse Mythology which is actually a good thing, since not much of this world has been explored in Video Games in the past.

