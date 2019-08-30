Opinion: Is Greedfall trying to fill the void of Bioware games?

Developer Bioware is famously known for its work on series such as Mass Effect, Star Wars, and Dragon Age. Sadly, these games which once defined this critically acclaimed studio are now lost as the developer's most recent titles received poor receptions.

All of this, however, doesn't take away what the studio has accomplished and has offered to the gaming community in the past decade and thus, many new studios still look up to Developer Bioware when it comes to quality role-playing games. Spiders, a French gaming studio decided to take it upon themselves to fill in the gap which Bioware and other studios left when it comes to true role-playing experience in recent times.

Greedfall

Their latest game, Greedfall seems to be the perfect Bioware game which we sadly never got after 2009's Dragon Age, which the community still believes to be one of the best fantasy role-playing games of all time. Greedfall is set in the 17th century when the Colonial Era was progressing at its peak.

Like in Dragon Age, players will get the opportunity to craft their character in Greedfall and the tweakable features range from cosmetic elements such as gender and physical attributes like hair, skin colour, etc to more substantial elements including one's starting class. The three classes include Warrior which focuses on melee combat from swords to rapiers; Technical which has a wide variety of tools in his/her arsenal such as traps and potion and Mage which can shoot fireballs and much more through their hands.

Combat in Greedfall

In Greedfall, players will only have to choose the starting class of their character and since the game offers no level cap, one can mould their characters into a custom build where they shoot magic with their hands as well as specializes in sword fighting or setting traps.

Looking into what really makes Greedfall a spiritual successor to the Dragon Age or Bioware in general, one can understand it is the picturesque island of Teer Fradee: an untamed location brimming with magical creatures and local inhabitants which focuses on its characters. Rest of the world's continents are suffering from a Malichor plague and the colonies are moving to Teer Fradee for finding a possible cure for all the unfortunate happenings around the globe. The fate of Teer Fradee and all of the other colonies lies in the hands of the characters who will be diplomats.

The overall structure of the plot resembles heavily to the Dragon Age series and the DA: Origins in particular, where players travel different parts of the world with their companions to gain support for the upcoming Blight which may lead to the end of the world.

Siora in Greedfall

Greedfall features a multitude of companions, each with a different personality and focuses on the way the world they live in is looked at. Taking a decision while one of the companions don't agree with may have them turn hostile.

Siora, for example, is a native of Teer Fradee and if a player's character takes a decision against the natives of that land, she turn against the character. Every companion also features their own quest lines, like in the Dragon Age games, and may even lead to romance.

