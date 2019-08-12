Gris the Adventurous Game Releasing on iOS Platform on 22nd of August; Cost and Size of the Game Revealed Officially

Gris one of the popular adventure game which was developed by Spanish game developer "Nomada Studio" was only released for Nintendo Switch, macOS and Microsoft Windows platform. But after the massive success of the game and positive feedback, Nomada Studio has decided to make this game available for iOS platform also.

First, let's talk about the story of the game. The main character of the game which is named as "Gris" is a young woman who wakes up in the palm of a Statute of a Woman. The game falls under the category of puzzle and adventure and only supports single player mode. It will hardly take 5-6 hours to complete it as there are no dialogue scenes included in this game.

After its huge success, the game is going to be released on August 22 on the official iOS App Store. The game will cost $4.99, which is very cheaper if compared to the steam version ($16.99). It has a 10/10 ratings on steam, and the title is loved and recommended by everyone. Devolver Digital, who is the publisher of Gris, has sold 300,000 copies worldwide from December 2018 to March 2019. In a time span of 4 months, the game has become a huge success. Players are also demanding this game for the Android platform, but there is no official announcement made regarding this.

Here is the list of devices that can run this game:

Devices mentioned above can run this game smoothly, and the size of the game is 2.9GB.

