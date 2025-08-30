Grit and Valor - 1949 Nintendo Switch review: An excellent RTS with a roguelite skin

Grit and Valor - 1949 is easily the most surprising game I've played this year, and considering the number of games I've already played in 2025, that's saying a lot. While the game isn't doing anything out of the ordinary or groundbreaking per se, what it does, it does earnestly. It's a tactical strategy game that also doubles as a roguelite.

Coming hot off the heels of Elden Ring Nightreign, this was just the game I needed. That said, the Nintendo Switch port of the game is far from perfect. At times, I really wished I were playing Grit and Valor - 1949 on a PC, instead of Nintendo's hybrid console.

However, what kept me going through the experience was the sheer quality of the game. Grit and Valor - 1949 is an incredibly fun and addictive roguelite. However, it's also a game that's not going to appeal to everyone. While not perfect, it's still a game that I really enjoyed playing.

Grit and Valor - 1949: A perfect blend of RTS and roguelite elements

A traditional RTS gameplay loop, mixed with roguelite elements (Image via Megabit Publishing)

At its core, Grit and Valor - 1949 is a tactical strategy game set in an alternate history version of World War 2. As is the case with most RTS games, the story here isn't all that important; it's just there to drive the gameplay. However, despite that, I really liked how "on the nose" the game's premise was. It's basically a lighthearted take on WW2.

It reminded me of classic RTS games like Command and Conquer and Red Alert. It's a game that might look quite intimidating to players who are new to the RTS genre. However, it's quite easy to understand and play.

As someone who rarely touches RTS games, this came as a surprise how quickly I got addicted to Grit and Valor - 1949. If you've played any RTS game before, you'll find yourself right at home. And if you're new to the genre, there are plenty of tutorials in Grit and Valor - 1949 that teach you the basics of the game without overwhelming you.

While the game is incredibly fun to play, it doesn't perform all that well on the Nintendo Switch.

Visuals, audio, and presentation

The game's visuals hold up quite well on the Nintendo Switch (Image via Megabit Publishing)

In terms of presentation, Grit and Valor - 1949 is your standard RTS affair. Visually, it's not a particularly arresting game. However, I like how minimalistic it looks compared to other traditional RTS titles. While there are plenty of UI elements on the screen, they usually occupy the edge, leaving plenty of room for the actual gameplay.

The art style is also very reminiscent of old-school RTS games. That said, I do really like the variety of maps on offer. Every map looks unique and also changes based on the weather. Also, I liked the different mech designs in the game. Every squad feels distinct, not only by its role but also its design.

That said, I do feel that developer Milky Tea Studios could've gone for a more stylized art style. While I don't have any major complaints with the designs that the studio chose for their game, it feels a little derivative of other RTS games before it. I won't call the game's art style "generic," but it doesn't feel wholly unique either.

Coming to the game's visuals on the Switch, I don't have any complaints there either. The Switch version looks quite good in both handheld and docked modes. The same goes for the Switch 2. While the resolution is dialed back to 720p in handheld mode, the game still manages to look quite sharp with no noticeable artifacting.

Speaking of audio, it's a mixed bag. I like the soundtrack that plays during combat. However, the game lacks any ambient music during the downtime, which feels a bit odd considering this is where you're going to spend most of your time. The combat music, though, is quite good and very reminiscent of old WW2 RTS games.

Gameplay and progression

The mech designs in Grit and Valor - 1949 are quite impressive (Image via Megabit Publishing)

Grit and Valor - 1949 follows a similar structure to any roguelite RTS. You start with a rather low-power squadron of mechs, and eventually climb the ladder to become the most terrifying force in the nation. You essentially drop into missions, deploy your troops, which you can customize based on your preferred playstyle, and blow things up.

The missions you undertake also have certain objectives, which usually amount to blowing up a specific enemy fortification or mech. Furthermore, in later missions, there are also boss fights. As you progress through these missions, you will unlock new squadrons, upgrades, and more.

With each new upgrade, you will feel yourself getting stronger. And trust me, you will need to get stronger for some of the later boss fights. While the game isn't particularly challenging, owing to its roguelite roots, it does have a steep progression curve. Your first few runs are not going to go all that well. However, with each run, you will gain upgrades.

Even the runs that don't end with a victory will reward you with resources that can be spent on upgrading your mechs. It's a bog-standard roguelite gameplay loop. However, after completing a dozen or so runs, you will become significantly more powerful than when you started.

And this is precisely when the game gets its hooks into you. With every new upgrade, you will unlock a new strategy that can be used to overcome the enemy's defenses. I also really like the synergies between different mech types, which can be used to get an easy victory. For instance, you can use the tank units against a boss to keep them occupied.

At the same time, you can also deploy sniper units, which will deal consistent damage to the boss, giving you an easy win. There are plenty of similar synergistic elements in the game, most of which unlock fairly early, as you complete missions. Although the game isn't particularly challenging, it's fun to play.

Technical shortcomings

While the game looks quite good, it does have a few performance issues on the Switch (Image via Megabit Publishing)

I tested the game on both a Switch OLED and Switch 2. Do note that Switch 2 runs the Switch version of the game. As such, there's no noticeable difference in terms of performance and visuals between the two console versions of the game. The biggest issue that I faced with Grit and Valor - 1949 on the Switch was stuttering.

While the stuttering wasn't nearly as bad as in the case of The Witcher 3 or Darksiders 3's Switch ports, it was certainly noticeable. In addition to that, I also had a handful of crashes. However, I should mention that the crashes happened primarily on Switch 2. The game was relatively stable on the original Nintendo Switch.

In my testing, the game tends to crash more while it's being played in handheld mode on the Switch 2. I did not face any crashes while the console was docked, which was a bit surprising. That said, apart from the stuttering and crashes, I did not face any other major issues with the game.

In conclusion

Grit and Valor - 1949 is an excellent RTS that also doubles as an addictive roguelite (Image via Megabit Publishing)

Grit and Valor - 1949 is an incredibly fun RTS roguelite and a blast to play on the Switch. While the port does have some technical issues on the Switch, it's nothing that can't be addressed with a few updates. If you're itching for a new RTS or even a casual roguelite experience on the Switch or your brand-new Switch 2, Grit and Valor - 1949 has you covered.

Grit and Valor - 1949 (Nintendo Switch)

The scorecard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed on: Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 (Review code provided by Megabit Publishing)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and Windows PC (Steam)

Developer(s): Milky Tea Studios

Publisher(s): Megabit Publishing

Release date: August 21, 2025

