GTA 5 free on Epic Games Store: Full mission list

  • The main mission list in GTA 5 contains 69 missions, with players having an option to complete several side missions too
  • A comprehensive list for GTA 5 players to keep track of their progress through the main campaign.
Rahul Bhushan
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 15 May 2020, 12:59 IST

GTA 5 Wallpaper from wallpaperaccess.com
GTA 5 Wallpaper from wallpaperaccess.com

As soon as Epic Games broke to the world the news that GTA 5: Premium Edition will be free to download on their Epic Games Store, fans rushed to the site in droves and the site inevitably crashed.

For a game that came out in 2013, GTA 5 has managed to stay not just relevant, but also portray a massive juggernaut of a cultural phenomenon. Rockstar Games' attention to detail in creating a vast open world with plenty to do couldn't be embodied more than in GTA 5, a game that demands the player to explore and uncover fascinating secrets.

The backbone of success for GTA 5's campaign was its extensive mission list that has a 69 main missions and a plethora of side missions. Subsequently, the main campaign in GTA 5 that includes just the main missions, remains one of the extensive mission lists in Rockstar's history.

The Comprehensive GTA 5 Mission List

Here is a comprehensive list of the missions you can complete in GTA 5.

Main Missions

Lundeloff, North Yankton

  • Mission 1: Prologue
Screenshot from gosunoob.com
Screenshot from gosunoob.com
Simeon, Location: Los Santos

  • Mission: Franklin and Lamar
  • Mission: Repossession
  • Mission: Complications

Lamar Davis

  • Mission: Chop
  • Mission: The Long Stretch

Michael De Santa

  • Mission: Father/Son
  • Mission: Marriage Counselling
  • Mission: Daddy's Little Girl

Lester Crest

  • Friend Request
  • Casing the Jewel Store

Loud Approach Missions

  • Carbine Rifles

Smart Approach Missions

  • Bugstars Equipment
  • BZ Gas Grenades

Heist 1: The Jewel Store Job

Image from Ben Dooley, Youtube
Image from Ben Dooley, Youtube

Missions in Blaine County

Trevor Phillips

  • Mission: Mr Phillips
  • Mission: Nervous Ron
  • Mission: Friends Reunited
Image from comicbook.com
Image from comicbook.com

Tao Cheng

  • Mission: Trevor Phillips Industries
  • Mission: Crystal Maze

Los Santos, Michael De Santa

  • Mission: Fame or Shame
Image from ign.com
Image from ign.com

FIB/ Dave Norton

  • Mission: Dead Man Walking
  • Mission: Three's Company

FIB/ Steve Haines

  • Mission: By the Book

Trevor Phillips

  • Mission: Scouting the Port

Freighter and Offshore Approach

  • Minisub

Only Offshore Approach

  • Cargobob

Heist 2: The Merryweather Heist

Screenshot from JustSwiftem, Youtube
Screenshot from JustSwiftem, Youtube

Michael De Santa

  • Mission: Did Somebody Say Yoga?

Lamar Davis

  • Mission: Hood Safari

Devin Weston

  • Mission: I Fought The Law
  • Mission: Eye In The Sky
  • Mission: Deep Inside

Solomon Richards

  • Mission: Mr Richards
Screenshot from Video Games Source GTA V, Youtube
Screenshot from Video Games Source GTA V, Youtube

Lester Crest

  • The Hotel Assassination

Heist 3: Blitz Play, Heist Submisisons:

  • Masks
  • Boiler Suits
  • Trash Truck
  • Tow Truck

Martin Madrazo

  • Caida Libre

Back in Blaine County

Trevor Phillips

  • Mission: Minor Turbulence

FIB/ Steve Haines

  • Mission: Paleto Score Setup
  • Mission: Military Hardware

Trevor Phillips

  • Mission: Predator

Heist 4: The Paleto Score

Image from whatculture.com
Image from whatculture.com

Trevor Phillips

  • Mission: Derailed

FIB/ Steve Haines

  • Mission: Monkey Business

Los Santos Missions

Trevor Phillips

  • Mission: Hang Ten

Lester Crest

  • Mission: Surveying the Score

Michael De Santa

  • Mission: Bury the Hatchet
Image from LordSkara, Youtube
Image from LordSkara, Youtube

Devin Weston

  • Mission: Pack Man

Franklin Clinton

  • Mission: Fresh Meat

Lester Crest

  • Cleaning out the Bureau

Covert Approach:

  • Fire Truck

Michael De Santa

  • Mission: Reuniting the Family

Franklin Clinton

  • Mission: Architect's Plans

Heist 5: The Bureau Raid

Image from GTA Wiki Fandom
Image from GTA Wiki Fandom

FIB/ Dave Norton

  • Mission: The Wrap Up

Franklin Clinton

  • Mission: Lamar Down

Solomon Richards

  • Mission: The Ballad of Rocco
  • Mission: Legal Trouble
  • Mission: Meltdown

Lester Crest

  • Mission: Planning the Big Score

Subtle Approach

  • Stringers
  • Gauntlet

Obvious Approach

  • Driller
  • Sidetreacked

Heist 6: The Big Score

Image from svg.com
Image from svg.com

Ending 1

  • FIB/ Steve Haines
  • Mission: Something Sensible
Screenshot from Larose TV:Game!
Screenshot from Larose TV:Game!

Ending 2

  • Devin Weston
  • Mission: The Time's Come
Image from GTA Wiki Fandom
Image from GTA Wiki Fandom

Ending 3

  • Lester Crest
  • Mission: The Third Way
Screenshot from Agam, Youtube
Screenshot from Agam, Youtube

Published 15 May 2020, 12:59 IST
