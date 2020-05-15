GTA 5 free on Epic Games Store: Full mission list
- The main mission list in GTA 5 contains 69 missions, with players having an option to complete several side missions too
- A comprehensive list for GTA 5 players to keep track of their progress through the main campaign.
As soon as Epic Games broke to the world the news that GTA 5: Premium Edition will be free to download on their Epic Games Store, fans rushed to the site in droves and the site inevitably crashed.
For a game that came out in 2013, GTA 5 has managed to stay not just relevant, but also portray a massive juggernaut of a cultural phenomenon. Rockstar Games' attention to detail in creating a vast open world with plenty to do couldn't be embodied more than in GTA 5, a game that demands the player to explore and uncover fascinating secrets.
The backbone of success for GTA 5's campaign was its extensive mission list that has a 69 main missions and a plethora of side missions. Subsequently, the main campaign in GTA 5 that includes just the main missions, remains one of the extensive mission lists in Rockstar's history.
The Comprehensive GTA 5 Mission List
Here is a comprehensive list of the missions you can complete in GTA 5.
Main Missions
Lundeloff, North Yankton
- Mission 1: Prologue
Simeon, Location: Los Santos
- Mission: Franklin and Lamar
- Mission: Repossession
- Mission: Complications
Lamar Davis
- Mission: Chop
- Mission: The Long Stretch
Michael De Santa
- Mission: Father/Son
- Mission: Marriage Counselling
- Mission: Daddy's Little Girl
Lester Crest
- Friend Request
- Casing the Jewel Store
Loud Approach Missions
- Carbine Rifles
Smart Approach Missions
- Bugstars Equipment
- BZ Gas Grenades
Heist 1: The Jewel Store Job
Missions in Blaine County
Trevor Phillips
- Mission: Mr Phillips
- Mission: Nervous Ron
- Mission: Friends Reunited
Also read: GTA 5 Premium Edition: How to download GTA 5 from Epic Games Store for free?
Tao Cheng
- Mission: Trevor Phillips Industries
- Mission: Crystal Maze
Los Santos, Michael De Santa
- Mission: Fame or Shame
FIB/ Dave Norton
- Mission: Dead Man Walking
- Mission: Three's Company
FIB/ Steve Haines
- Mission: By the Book
Trevor Phillips
- Mission: Scouting the Port
Freighter and Offshore Approach
- Minisub
Only Offshore Approach
- Cargobob
Heist 2: The Merryweather Heist
Michael De Santa
- Mission: Did Somebody Say Yoga?
Lamar Davis
- Mission: Hood Safari
Devin Weston
- Mission: I Fought The Law
- Mission: Eye In The Sky
- Mission: Deep Inside
Solomon Richards
- Mission: Mr Richards
Lester Crest
- The Hotel Assassination
Heist 3: Blitz Play, Heist Submisisons:
- Masks
- Boiler Suits
- Trash Truck
- Tow Truck
Martin Madrazo
- Caida Libre
Back in Blaine County
Trevor Phillips
- Mission: Minor Turbulence
FIB/ Steve Haines
- Mission: Paleto Score Setup
- Mission: Military Hardware
Trevor Phillips
- Mission: Predator
Heist 4: The Paleto Score
Also read: GTA 5 on Epic Games Store: Download Size, CrossPlay & GTA Online FAQ's
Trevor Phillips
- Mission: Derailed
FIB/ Steve Haines
- Mission: Monkey Business
Los Santos Missions
Trevor Phillips
- Mission: Hang Ten
Lester Crest
- Mission: Surveying the Score
Michael De Santa
- Mission: Bury the Hatchet
Devin Weston
- Mission: Pack Man
Franklin Clinton
- Mission: Fresh Meat
Lester Crest
- Cleaning out the Bureau
Covert Approach:
- Fire Truck
Michael De Santa
- Mission: Reuniting the Family
Franklin Clinton
- Mission: Architect's Plans
Heist 5: The Bureau Raid
Also read: GTA 5 release brings Epic Games Store down: How to fix 'Error 500'
FIB/ Dave Norton
- Mission: The Wrap Up
Franklin Clinton
- Mission: Lamar Down
Solomon Richards
- Mission: The Ballad of Rocco
- Mission: Legal Trouble
- Mission: Meltdown
Lester Crest
- Mission: Planning the Big Score
Subtle Approach
- Stringers
- Gauntlet
Obvious Approach
- Driller
- Sidetreacked
Heist 6: The Big Score
Ending 1
- FIB/ Steve Haines
- Mission: Something Sensible
Ending 2
- Devin Weston
- Mission: The Time's Come
Ending 3
- Lester Crest
- Mission: The Third Way