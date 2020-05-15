GTA 5 free on Epic Games Store: Full mission list

GTA 5 Wallpaper from wallpaperaccess.com

As soon as Epic Games broke to the world the news that GTA 5: Premium Edition will be free to download on their Epic Games Store, fans rushed to the site in droves and the site inevitably crashed.

For a game that came out in 2013, GTA 5 has managed to stay not just relevant, but also portray a massive juggernaut of a cultural phenomenon. Rockstar Games' attention to detail in creating a vast open world with plenty to do couldn't be embodied more than in GTA 5, a game that demands the player to explore and uncover fascinating secrets.

The backbone of success for GTA 5's campaign was its extensive mission list that has a 69 main missions and a plethora of side missions. Subsequently, the main campaign in GTA 5 that includes just the main missions, remains one of the extensive mission lists in Rockstar's history.

The Comprehensive GTA 5 Mission List

Here is a comprehensive list of the missions you can complete in GTA 5.

Main Missions

Lundeloff, North Yankton

Mission 1: Prologue

Simeon, Location: Los Santos

Mission: Franklin and Lamar

Mission: Repossession

Mission: Complications

Lamar Davis

Mission: Chop

Mission: The Long Stretch

Michael De Santa

Mission: Father/Son

Mission: Marriage Counselling

Mission: Daddy's Little Girl

Lester Crest

Friend Request

Casing the Jewel Store

Loud Approach Missions

Carbine Rifles

Smart Approach Missions

Bugstars Equipment

BZ Gas Grenades

Heist 1: The Jewel Store Job

Missions in Blaine County

Trevor Phillips

Mission: Mr Phillips

Mission: Nervous Ron

Mission: Friends Reunited

Tao Cheng

Mission: Trevor Phillips Industries

Mission: Crystal Maze

Los Santos, Michael De Santa

Mission: Fame or Shame

FIB/ Dave Norton

Mission: Dead Man Walking

Mission: Three's Company

FIB/ Steve Haines

Mission: By the Book

Trevor Phillips

Mission: Scouting the Port

Freighter and Offshore Approach

Minisub

Only Offshore Approach

Cargobob

Heist 2: The Merryweather Heist

Michael De Santa

Mission: Did Somebody Say Yoga?

Lamar Davis

Mission: Hood Safari

Devin Weston

Mission: I Fought The Law

Mission: Eye In The Sky

Mission: Deep Inside

Solomon Richards

Mission: Mr Richards

Lester Crest

The Hotel Assassination

Heist 3: Blitz Play, Heist Submisisons:

Masks

Boiler Suits

Trash Truck

Tow Truck

Martin Madrazo

Caida Libre

Back in Blaine County

Trevor Phillips

Mission: Minor Turbulence

FIB/ Steve Haines

Mission: Paleto Score Setup

Mission: Military Hardware

Trevor Phillips

Mission: Predator

Heist 4: The Paleto Score

Trevor Phillips

Mission: Derailed

FIB/ Steve Haines

Mission: Monkey Business

Los Santos Missions

Trevor Phillips

Mission: Hang Ten

Lester Crest

Mission: Surveying the Score

Michael De Santa

Mission: Bury the Hatchet

Devin Weston

Mission: Pack Man

Franklin Clinton

Mission: Fresh Meat

Lester Crest

Cleaning out the Bureau

Covert Approach:

Fire Truck

Michael De Santa

Mission: Reuniting the Family

Franklin Clinton

Mission: Architect's Plans

Heist 5: The Bureau Raid

FIB/ Dave Norton

Mission: The Wrap Up

Franklin Clinton

Mission: Lamar Down

Solomon Richards

Mission: The Ballad of Rocco

Mission: Legal Trouble

Mission: Meltdown

Lester Crest

Mission: Planning the Big Score

Subtle Approach

Stringers

Gauntlet

Obvious Approach

Driller

Sidetreacked

Heist 6: The Big Score

Ending 1

FIB/ Steve Haines

Mission: Something Sensible

Ending 2

Devin Weston

Mission: The Time's Come

Ending 3

Lester Crest

Mission: The Third Way