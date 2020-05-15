GTA 5: How to play GTA 5 online with your friends?

GTA 5 online

GTA 5 has arrived on the Epic Games store, and can be downloaded for free. Since then, the game has become a sensation, with tons of new users flocking to Rockstar Games' most famous IP.

After grabbing your free copy of the GTA 5 Premium Edition, you are probably thinking about playing the game with your friends. As a matter of fact, there's a lot to discover in the game, but the settings and options of the game are a bit complicated to deal with.

Hence, we have prepared a guide for GTA 5 beginners, which will help you play GTA Online with your friends.

How to play GTA 5 online with friends?

After downloading the game from stores like the Epic Games Store or Steam, you will need to follow the steps listed below:

1) Create an account on the Rockstar Games Social Club

Visit the official website of the Rockstar Games Social Club, where you will see two buttons. Create a new account using the "Sign Up" button if you are new to the game. Existing players can skip this step, and can use their old account with the "Sign In" button.

Rockstar Games Social Club

2) Login to your Social Club account and link it to the Epic Games Store

After making a new account, open the Rockstar Games launcher, and sign in to your account. The launcher will ask you to link your Epic Games account to verify the purchase of the game.

Social Club Launcher

3) Add your friends to the Social Club account

You now have to launch the game and add your friends to play on the same server. To add your friends, press the "Home" button on your keyboard. The Social Club pop-up will appear on the screen.

Advertisement

Social Club Popup

After that, navigate to the "Social" tab and click on "Find Player", located at the third spot on the list. Type in your friend's username and send him a friend request.

Social Club Popup

4) Invite your friends to join your server

Once you have added your friends to your list, simply go to "My Friends" and click on "Invite to the game". Furthermore, you can also join your friends' servers, by choosing the "Join Game" option.

After following all the above steps, you and your friends will be spawned in the same server. From there, you can decide to meet at a specific point, and enjoy playing GTA 5 online!

As mentioned earlier, there's a lot to discover in the game. One can race with friends or random players. When no one is around, you can create custom jobs in GTA 5 to level up.

If you have still any doubts, make sure to comment down below. We will try to answer them as soon as possible.