GTA 5 on Epic Games Store: Download Size, CrossPlay & GTA Online FAQ's

GTA 5 download size sits at 94 GB on PC (Image Credits: Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games' prized possession, GTA 5, has been a sensation on the internet after it appeared on the Epic Games store today.

While GTA 5 has been around the PC gaming scene for over five years now, the game shows no signs of fading out anytime soon. In fact, given its newfound popularity and its free available now, the game is expected to see a ton of new players join in on the fun.

When did GTA 5 come out?

In essence, GTA 5 is a single or multi-player game that comes in the 'Free-Roam' genre. GTA V was initially released in 2013 as an action-adventure game developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games.

To briefly sum up the reasons for GTA V's unending popularity, regular updates and its ability that allows players to be whoever they want (Roleplay) are a few of the major contributing factors for the game's success.

What is GTA 5 download size for PC?

Since GTA 5 is now available for free on PC, players would be required to download the Epic Games launcher to be able to play the game.

You can read more on how to download the launcher and install GTA 5 here.

Once you have the launcher set up and ready, search for 'GTA 5' in the Epic games launcher search bar.

The download size for GTA 5 PC on Epic Games store is currently 94 GB. Ensure you have at least 100 GB of free system space before you download GTA 5 on you PC.

Is GTA online free?

GTA 5 Online events draw a considerable number of players to the game (Image Credits: GTA-5Mods)

Once you have downloaded your copy of GTA 5 from the Epic Games Store, you can access GTA Online for free. However, micro-transaction in the online version of the game would cost extra depending on the item that is being purchased.

Here is a list of a few highly valued items that can be purchased in GTA Online

Does GTA 5 support crossplay?

Will GTA 5 support crossplay anytime soon? (Image Credits: NDTV Gadgets)

At the moment, GTA 5 does not support crossplay. This means PC players would only match with others who are on PC. Xbox and PS4 players would match with players on the respective platform.

A Reddit user who goes by the name u/BindaI explains the complication that may arise as a result of crossplay in GTA 5.

PS4 and XBox might work, but due to the way how PC has entirely different balancing at times (most obvious: PC players don't need to pay insurance when destroying other players vehicles), they'd still be on their own.

I wouldn't really count on it, however.