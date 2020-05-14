GTA 5 Premium Edition: How to download GTA 5 from Epic Games Store for free?

Download GTA 5 Premium Edition from Epic Store for free

Epic Games gives away free games frequently. This time, one of the most popular games of Steam, GTA 5, has made its way to the Epic Games Store. Players can download the game for free till 21st May 2020, and honestly, this is too big of an opportunity to be missed.

Sportskeeda has prepared a guide for you that you can follow to get your copy of GTA 5 easily for free. Before getting started, make sure that you have 94 GB of free space on your hard drive. Here is how to download GTA 5 for free.

How to download GTA 5 Premium Edition for free?

1) Register on the Epic Games store

Players need to have an account on the Epic Games Store. You can either fill in the required details, or sign up with Google, Facebook, etc.

Register on Epic Games Website

2) Enable Two-Factor Authentication on your account

After logging in to your account, go to the 'Password and Security' section that appears on the left side of the screen. Scroll down and enable the Two-Factor Authentication via Email, SMS, or the Authenticator App.

Enable Two Factor Authentication

3) Download the Epic Games launcher

Download Link: https://bit.ly/3btPY2R

After the above step, click on the 'Get Epic Games' button present on the top right corner of the website to download the Epic Games Launcher. You can also download the same from the link mentioned above.

Download Epic Games Launcher

4) Go to the Epic Games Store

After downloading the Epic Games Launcher, go to the store and click on the Mystery Game banner to claim your copy for free. It will be added to your Epic Games Launcher's Library.

Mystery Game Banner

5) Go to the Library

The final step to get the GTA 5 game is to go to the library, where you can start downloading your game for free. The traffic on the Epic Games server is quite heavy at the moment, so the bandwidth in some regions might be temporarily limited.

Download GTA 5 For Free

