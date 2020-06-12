GTA 5 expanded and enhanced on PS5: All You Need to Know

GTA 5 was announced as a title that will be available on the PS5 as well, releasing an "expanded and enhanced" version in 2021.

The PS5 version will have several new additions to the story mode as well as GTA: Online including free money.

GTA 5 Will Be Releasing on the PS5 as well

Players who tuned in for the PS5 Reveal Event nearly lost their collective mind when they saw the Rockstar Games logo appear on the screen at the start of the event. Yes, GTA 5 ha been announced for the PS5!

This was followed by slight disappointment as the game wasn't a new release by Rockstar but a trailer for GTA V on the PS5. The game will see a 2021 release on the next-gen console.

Releasing GTA 5 for the PS5 instead of dropping GTA 6 pic.twitter.com/w9waHqYV5x — Cryptic (@CrypticNoOne) June 11, 2020

This will make GTA V available across 3 of Sony's consoles: the PS3, PS4, and now, the PS5. Although fans were expecting a GTA VI announcement, it is still in the near future but fans would have to wait a little longer for news from Rockstar Games.

The PS5 is a significantly more powerful console than the PS4, therefore, GTA V is sure to see a graphical upgrade and perhaps even some new additions.

GTA V "Expanded and Enhanced" on PS5: All You Need to Know

The trailer for GTA V on the PS5 ended with the tagline "Expanded and Enhanced", perhaps this was just marketing hyperbole, or maybe it was not.

GTA fans have long been clamoring for a single-player story expansion for the game ever since its release. Perhaps, this is Rockstar's chance at appeasing those fans.

A DLC expansion of the story in GTA V on PS5 will be greatly appreciated by the fans. However, that wasn't all that was announced by Rockstar for GTA 5.

It had several announcements for GTA: Online as well. Rockstar is giving out free $1,000,000 in the game every month until the launch of GTA V on the PS5 in 2021.

All players must do is play GTA: Online once every month at the very least to get the GTA$.Additionally, GTA: Online will be available for free as a stand-alone title on the PS5 upon launch for the first 3 months.