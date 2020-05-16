GTA 5 riddled with 'your save data could not be loaded' error - Here is how to fix it

GTA 5 users are plauged with a 'Your save data could not be loaded' error message (Image credits: Rockstar Games / iGTA)

Ever since GTA 5 made its way into the Epic Games Store, the game's popularity has picked back up substantially. Considering that thousands of players from around the world have made their way into the game, there were bound to be a few roadblocks along the way. The latest error message that players seem to be riddled with in GTA 5 is 'your save data could not be loaded'.

The error message prompts players to check in another time, chalking off the issue as a 'server glitch'. While the problem could potentially be due to GTA 5 servers being down, you can still try fixing these manually.

Here are a few simple fixes that can help resolve the 'your save data could not be loaded' error in a jiffy.

#1 Reset your cache

A simple system 'cache' reset can go a long way in getting rid of GTA 5's 'your save data could not be loaded' error in a minute. Here is a video guide to help you clear your cache.

Alternatively, you can also try to clear your system cache along with GTA Online cache to increase your chances of fixing the issue. The video guide below will guide you through steps required to clean your PC cache.

2) File Backup method (Courtesy of EyeDudab)

Another method to fix GTA 5 'your save data could not be loaded' is a file backup procedure.

Here is how you can go about implementing it.

Delete "profile" from storage.

Copy "profile" using a backup, back to storage.

Go online and force save, switching sessions is best to guarantee the profile has been updated.

All fixed.

Quit to story.

Load online.

3) No Backup file method (Coutresy of EyeDudab) to fix GTA 5 error