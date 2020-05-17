GTA 5 down for the third time in a row: Rockstar game services unavailable

Rockstar Games 'GTA 5' is currently down due to an error on PC

Epic Games' latest collaboration with Rockstar Games has showered GTA franchise fans around the world with a free copy of GTA 5 for a limited time period.

The GTA 5 Premium Edition can now be downloaded from the Epic Games Store for free till 21st of May 2020. This also includes access to GTA Online as a part of the promotion.

GTA 5 is currently available on the Epic Games Store for free

When a game as popular as GTA 5 goes online, fans will almost certainly rush to get their hands on the game, and claim their free copy as soon as possible.

This, however, has its own set of drawbacks- the constant server failures that GTA 5 and Rockstar Games have been experiencing for the past three days.

The most recent error message that has plagued GTA 5 is: "The Rockstar game services are unavailable right now."

GTA 5 down again

A simple check on downdectector.com shows a massive spike in the number of people that have reported GTA 5 being down again. There have been over 3000 reports in this regard.

GTA 5 is yet again plagued with an error that reads 'The Rockstar game services are unavailable right now'

The downdetector.com report shows the highest number of reports being related to GTA Online, followed by the Rockstar Games Social Club. A small number of people also seem to be having trouble vising the Rockstar Games website.

As of now, there has been no official message from Rockstar Games with regards to the "The Rockstar game services are unavailable right now" issue. However, based on an educated guess and the pattern which we have observed ever since the game went live on Epic Games store, the issue should be resolved within a few hours.

Operations will be back to normal soon, and you only need to wait for a while before the store is up and running again. You can follow Rockstar Games on Twitter for official updates on the same.