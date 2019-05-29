GTA 6 Rumours: Updated release date, ray tracing game mod showcase next-gen graphics

Grand Theft Auto 5 is more of a phenomenon than a video-game title. The series has one of the largest fanbases in the entire gaming community. As of today, we all know that GTA 6 is under development - with a number of rumours coming every week in a different form.

Although the most interesting thing to discuss in today's article is a new game mod for GTA 5 by modder Pascal Gilcher, which showcases a next-gen version of the game with ray tracing enabled.

This mod makes the game appear more realistic and as you go through the entire video below, you will be awed by the beauty and realism of the still shots.

GTA 5 ray tracing game mode shows that the new game will surely meet our expectations and with the new Sony's PS5 with 8K and Ray Tracing support, GTA 6 is going to mesmerise everyone with its visuals.

Now onto the new game's release date: An anonymous third-party developer leaked the release details of GTA 6 along with other major details regarding the PS5. At the moment, we are unable to confirm their claims but after a few days we learned the information he leaked regarding the PS5 was true.

So with that in mind, he is a credible source and can be trusted enough to have a look. According to the source:

GTA 6, most probably during the 2020 holidays. Not hearing anything PS4 related, although Sony are said to be paying huge money to secure a one-month time exclusive for the PS5. Been hearing rumours about Miami and New York, so two big cities, but I'm not sure if that's 100% true yet.

