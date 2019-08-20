GTA Guide: How to claim the GTA V diamond program rewards?

GTA V

The Diamond Casino update of GTA 5 has been a great success. The highest number of active players of GTA V have been recorded till date after it's release.

Under this Diamond program, the players have been given a lot of surprises and rewards. These rewards can be free GTA money or some other in-game invaluable item. The players who reach Diamond status can get up to GTA$400,000 by just logging in. Also, even if you are a Silver Status player with a penthouse, then you can still get huge rewards.

So here's the detailed guide to get the rewards.

Steps to claim the GTA V diamond program rewards

The ‌Silver status players who own a penthouse will have to log in to get GTA$250,000. Not only this, Silver Status players can get more rewards by achieving Gold Status.

Gold status can be earned by completing the second casino mission for Mr. Cheng, 'Housekeeping' and players will get a reward of GTA$50,000 and many more rewards after succeeding in further tasks.

By the completion of the fifth casino mission after Gold, the status player will earn Platinum status and will further get a reward of GTA$50,000 and some in-game items.

After earning Platinum status and then completing all the casino story missions players will succeed to Diamond status with another GTA$50,000 in your pocket and an exclusive Red Diamond Tee.

‌All these missions should be completed before the 21st of August, and the rewards will be granted until the 28th of August.

A new sports car, The Progen Emilerus has also been added to GTA Online at Legendary Motorsports.‌ There are new missions like RC time trials which you can complete to get a double amount of GTA$200,000.

Also, the rewards of the Arena War Series have been doubled till 21st August. ‌Further, one can even win a Dinka Jester Classic car as a reward of Lucky Wheel inside the Casino. Also, the Casino has been updated with many items.

