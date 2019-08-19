GTA Guide: How to unlock the Diamond Casino secret mission in GTA V?

GTA 5 Diamond Casino Resort

Grand Theft Auto, developed by Rockstar North, is the most popular open-world game. The game broke all the records in the gaming industry as it became the fastest selling game in the history. It earned over $800 Million in its first day of launch and $1 Billion in its early three days. It has a lot of crazy secret missions to unlock.

Also recently, a special secret mission was discovered, which was added recently in GTA Online and Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V). Consequently, GTA reached its highest number of active players since the launch of this new DLC.

So without further ado, here are the details of the secret mission.

Guide to unlock GTA Diamond Casino secret mission

This new mission which is included in the new Diamond Casino update gets unlocked only by getting really, really drunk.

To be able to play the mission, you need to own a penthouse in the Diamond Casino. After that visit a public bar or your penthouse bar and start drinking Macbeth Whisky. You need to get wasted, and then you'll wake somewhere else. You can wake up somewhere outside the casino or in your penthouse, and if you are lucky, then you can also get a new exclusive t-shirt. The reward for completing the task is the ability to take on more missions and maybe more secret missions.

There is no particular number of how many times you will have to take a drink to get into the mission. Some players have been able to unlock it after less than 50 brews, and others spent hours to do it. A player has also claimed that he had 167 shots and still was not able to unlock it.

Try and umlock this mission. And if you have any doubts, feel free to ask by posting your questions in the comments section.

