GTA-inspired Indian-made game Mumbai Gullies drops official trailer, sends fans into a frenzy

One of the biggest stories that made waves in the Indian gaming community from 2020 was an exciting new project from GameEon called Mumbai Gullies. According to founder Nikhil Malankar, the game will be taking inspiration from classics and mainstays of the genre like GTA Vice City.

Mumbai Gullies got its first trailer, and fans got their first look at the exciting new criminal adventures that await them in the city of dreams. The trailer featured a gritty and polished look and an environment that looks promising so far.

The trailer, which dropped on January 15th, has garnered much attention from prominent esports personalities as well as streamers from India. Mumbai Gullies' trailer showcases a detailed digital rendition of the titular city and features some exhilarating action sequences.

Mumbai Gullies releases official trailer, sends fans into a frenzy

The trailer featured a high-speed car chase through the city and offered some insight into the detailed game world. Mumbai presents an interesting challenge for any game developer, given the intricate complexities involved with the city and its many branching streets and alleys.

So far, Mumbai Gullies looks like it has been polished to a great degree, especially with the lighting effects that look on par with seemingly bigger budgets. GameEon, the studio behind Mumbai Gullies, has had an extensive background developing games for mobiles.

The game is an open-world action-adventure title very much in a similar vein as of the GTA franchise.

GameEon's founder, Nikhil Malankar, also released a breakdown of the trailer for the game and shed light on the many details of the title's open-world. From the voiceover to the intricate attention to detail, Mumbai Gullies does look every bit a AAA game.

Their newest project is easily their most ambitious, it being their first title developed for PCs. According to founder Nikhil Malankar, the game has spent nearly five years in development.

The trailer sent waves in the Indian gaming community, with Twitter lighting up with the hashtag #MumbaiGullies. The YouTube comments section also featured reactions from popular streamers and esports personalities such as Sc0ut and comedian and streamer Tanmay Bhatt.

Just watched #MumbaiGullies trailer and I have no words hats off to the @GameEon team and a big congratulations to @nikmlnkr hats of to you sir 🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Divyanshu Saraswat (@Saraswat_17) January 15, 2021

#mumbaiGullies trailer is just awesome.. Indian game developers are doing really great job.. check it out.. https://t.co/43oZN3NJDh — Arthur Morgan (@Anirudh1101) January 15, 2021

#mumbaigullies is next big thing 🤩 — Anonymous (@GamerRavenous) January 15, 2021

INDIA'S FIRST OPEN WORLD GAME IS ON ITS WAY🔥🔥🙌🙌

Superbtrailer graphics looks amaazing finally a good triple aaa game is coming from India❤🔥🙌🙌@nikmlnkr#mumbaigullies #gameeonstudios pic.twitter.com/5usKJLgVzd — Rishul (@Rishul360) January 15, 2021

Bhai Mumbai gullies ka trailer dekha. India's first high graphics open world game. — Rudra Patel (@RudraPa77521512) January 16, 2021

Fans can know more about the game from the official site of Mumbai Gullies (link here). The game is set for release on Steam as well as the Epic Games Store, and so far, it doesn't have an exact release date.

More will become known about the game eventually, but fans have good reason to be excited for GameEon's first open-world outing on PC.