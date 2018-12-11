GTA Online: Arena War adds vehicular combat to the game

Rockstar Games have announced a new update to GTA Online - Arena War, which will roll out to players from 11 December 2018. This is all set to inject fresh life into the popular online multiplayer mode.

Grand Theft Auto Online is an online multiplayer mode where up to 30 players can play in various competitive game modes. Initially launched in 2013, this mode, despite being the online mode of Grand Theft Auto V, provides a completely different experience as it is played in a continuously evolving world.

Throughout its life, the online mode has received regular updates that bring in fresh content to the game. That helps it stay in line with the constantly evolving world scenario, and one such update is the Arena War.

Arena War will feature a new dedicated career mode that takes place in the stratospheric dome of the Maze Bank Arena, which suggests that it will have its own progression system.

Ruthless gladiatorial combat meets the bleeding-edge of vehicular modification technology in one spectacular – and highly combustible – competition.

An entirely new set of vehicles will also be made available for players to compete in the seven different modes available in the Arena.

'Arena Points' can be earned by completing objectives, which could then be either used to level up or to unlock more vehicles for even more ruthless vehicular combat.

The company behind the franchise has not made public any other details regarding currency and progression at this point of time. We can expect more detailed information about this mode soon.

Rockstar has shown the intent that it is not willing to abandon Grand Theft Auto V over some of the more recent successes like the Red Dead Redemption 2. Moreover, the influx of the Arena War patch injects new life into the GTA Online mode, and would be something to cherish for the long-standing fans of the franchise.

