GTA Online: Earn Triple Rewards in GTA Online this week with 3X GTA$ & RP in Motor Wars

Kredy
ANALYST
News
10   //    05 Apr 2019, 12:56 IST

Image Courtesy: Rockstar Games/GTA Online
Image Courtesy: Rockstar Games/GTA Online

What's the story?

Rockstar Games, the company behind the GTA franchise, announced that players would be earning 3X GTA$ and RP this week in Motor Wars. Furthermore, the announcement outlined that players would be earning a slew of other benefits, as well.

In case you didn't know...

Initially released in 2013, Grand Theft Auto Online is an online multiplayer game set in GTA V universe. The game allows up to 30 players to freely roam or compete across various events in the open-world setting of the game. GTA Online receives regular updates with the latest one in 2018 introducing new races.

Regarding Motor Wars, Rockstar Games describes the mode as:

A ferocious fight for survival in an intermittently shrinking kill box festooned with all kinds of lethal toys for 2-4 teams and up to 28 players.

The heart of the matter

Motor Wars in GTA Online, where up to 28 players in 2-4 teams compete against each other for a chance 3X GTA$ & RP this entire week.

Along with that, there is a slew of benefits available to the player for playing Grand Theft Auto Online this week.

Players would earn double GTA$ and RP in Vehicle Vendetta and Hunting Pack (Remix) modes. The Vehicle Vendetta is a clash of cars while the Hunting Pack (Remix) features bruisers and Scramjets chasing down a runner who is rigged to explode.

25% boost in Gunrunning Research and 2X GTA$ on all Gunrunning Sales are also available this week if players plan to upgrade their Bunker operation's proclivity for productivity.

The premium race takes place at Mount Chiliad and Fort Zancudo, where players compete against seven other racers for the top stop. It costs GTA$ 20,000 to enter the tournament, but the victor takes home a massive amount of GTA$ 100,000. Find the details of the races below:

  • April 4: Down the Drain (locked to Muscle)
  • April 5 - 8: Across the Wilderness (locked to Off-Road)
  • April 9 - 10: Arms Race (locked to Super)

Vehicles and properties this week are available at a discount going as high as 40%. Furthermore, just playing the game this week would net the players Black Coil Cap.

What's next?

With so many bonuses available in GTA Online this week, it is the best time to log onto the game and get a taste of vehicular mayhem.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Microsoft Windows.

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.

