GTA Online: New Diamond Casino DLC drops next week

Rockstar is releasing 2019's very first DLC for this year for Grand Theft Auto Online. They have been giving players free DLC updates since the game's release in 2013. There have been many released since then, but 2019 was a slow year when it comes to DLC.

Rockstar released a teaser trailer for the new DLC which is titled "Diamond Casino & Resort" or Diamond Casino in short. Players who want to gamble in-game can now raise their stakes in the Casino. Not only is there a casino, but the DLC update will also add a huge number of accessories and cars for players to choose from.

The casino games will include three card poker, roulette and blackjack. There are also slot machines and virtual horse races that can be gambled on. If a player plays enough to attain “VIP Status”, they can get access to a Master Penthouse. Doing so will allow them to become a member of the Diamond Family and access to VIP lounges and high stakes tables.

As with other DLCs, there is also the element of the story which will be found with the DLC. Once the player becomes a member of the Diamond Family, the player will need to help the staff and property owner Tao Cheng (who was introduced in the story) to “protect their investment from the clutches of a corrupt family of Texan petrochemical magnates in a series of all-new co-operative missions.”

There are also various missions that players can do at the casino which are issued by Agatha Baker, Diamond's Head of Operations. This will allow players to earn extra cash and chips for the casino. If you complete the story, you will get a vehicle for free.

More information can be found in the Diamond Casino & Resort Website.

