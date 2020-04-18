GTA Online: Save On Benny's Custom Vehicle Upgrades

GTA Online: Save On Benny's Custom Vehicle Upgrades.

GTA Online: Earn Double Rewards on Contact Missions and More.

Roll on down to Benny's this week for a hydraulic overhaul on a ream of lowriders and enjoy mate's rates on all custom vehicle upgrades.

When you're done, feel free to indulge in a wealth of other bonuses and discounts, with plant-based stock selling for an all-time high, extra green for completing all Contact Missions, and more.

Take 70% Off Upgrading These Vehicles At Benny’s Original Motorworks:

Bravado Banshee (900R)

Albany Buccaneer (Custom)

Vapid Chino (Custom)

Principe Diabolus (Custom)

Pfister Comet (Retro Custom)

Annis Elegy RH8 (Retro Custom)

Willard Faction (Custom/Custom Donk)

Pegassi FCR 1000 (Custom)

Progen Itali GTB (Custom)

Declasse Moonbeam (Custom)

Truffade Nero (Custom)

Albany Primo (Custom)

Declasse Sabre Turbo (Custom)

Vapid Slamvan (Custom)

Dewbauchee Specter (Custom)

Karin Sultan (RS)

Declasse Tornado (Custom)

Dundreary Virgo Classic (Custom)

Declasse Voodoo (Custom)

2X GTA$ & RP On Contact Missions

Answer your iFruit this week or place a few calls yourself - all Contact Missions are paying out 2X GTA$ & RP, all week long.

Once you've successfully completed any Contact Mission, you can replay it by pulling up the Pause Menu and heading to Online > Jobs > Rockstar Created > Missions.

3X GTA$ & RP On Keep The Pace

Keep the Pace is also dishing out Triple Rewards; just remember to keep one eye on your speedometer and another on your rearview mirror, as opponents will do anything and everything to knock the frontrunner off the podium.

Seeing Green

If you're looking for lucrative opportunities that straddle legal gray areas, look no further: Bikers can earn Double Cash on all Weed Business Sales this week, while all Biker Business Resupplies are half off through April 22. In a state as laidback as Los Santos, you're sure to do gangbusters; just remember to keep an eye out for the federales and your fellow kingpins alike.

Get the Bravado Stylized and Annis JPN Tees and White Graphic Smoking Jacket

Players who jump in to GTA Online anytime this week can add the White Graphic Smoking Jacket, as well as the Bravado Stylized and Annis JPN Tees, to their wardrobe at no extra cost.

If you haven't stopped by The Diamond Casino & Resort lately, there's no better time to give the Lucky Wheel a whirl for the opportunity to win cash prizes, RP, clothing, accessories and more. This week's top prize is a speedy customized Ocelot Pariah, wrapped in the White Pointed Stripes livery for extra panache.