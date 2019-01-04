GTA Online: The New $2 Million Car in GTA Online Is Almost Impossible to Drive

Gautam Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 14 // 04 Jan 2019, 10:17 IST

Rockstar released a bunch of new stuff in an update last week to GTA Online. Among these updates was a $1,950,000 sports car Itali GTO (without any modifications or upgrades). The car is inspired by the fast and smooth real life Ferrari models.

The nearly $2 million car was released with some excitement before players start driving it. It looks aesthetically pleasing and the model was so well designed. But by the time players took the wheel, it was uncontrollable and so bouncy, but still extremely fast.

There were tons of complaints being passed around in communities such as the GTA Forums, Reddit and Twitter who were addressing how bouncy and unstable the Itali GTO is.

There have been some pleas to Rockstar to fix the issue, but some players also see this as a good thing as it makes driving a much more challenging aspect to the game. Players will not easily be able to cheese out a race simply because they have a faster car.

First ever experience of the Itali GTO. These bouncy cars are awful. This is not going to be a fun day... pic.twitter.com/hokBPys4J8 — Broughy🥈 (@Broughy1322) December 28, 2018

We don't know if this is a bug or intended programming by Rockstar. But if you take the car out for a spin and drive on a straight road, the car doesn't stay on a straight line, instead, it turns and flops around. Making turns leads to so many more collisions even if you are an expert driver in the game.

The Infernus Classic

There was another less expensive sports car called the Infernus Classic released sometime in 2017 which also had this bouncing issue. But Rockstar stated that it was a bug and the handling was promptly fixed.

We don't have any updates from Rockstar despite the player feedback that was given. It is also possible that this handling is how Rockstar will release fast supercars in the future. That could change the way cars are used in racing events or heists.