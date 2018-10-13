GTA: Ranking Every Mainline Grand Theft Auto Game

The Grand Theft Auto series is one of the most well-recognised brands in not just gaming but in the entertainment industry as a whole, especially with GTA V becoming the most profitable entertainment product off all time.

Rockstar's flagship series has come a long way from it's humble beginnings in 1997 with the release of the original top-down Grand Theft Auto to the sprawling open world of Los Santos. During the 21 years GTA has been around, the series has taken us from it's colourful rendition 70's Miami in GTA Vice City to LA in the 90's and GTA's own version of New York, Liberty City. Read on to see #1.

#8 Grand Theft Auto

The whole concept of the original Grand Theft Auto ended up coming together by accident. DMA Design were working on a to make a multiplayer car racer but eventually ended up as the game we all know and love. The game was a best-seller on release, selling around 1 million copies in its first year.

GTA took us to 3 cities during the course of the game and allowed the player to create hell in it's playground. Although it was an adaption of the concept from the game Race N' Chase, DMA Design made it their own and started the series on a solid foothold.

#7 Grand Theft Auto 2

Although GTA 2 may look similar to the original due to mainly its top down view, it was a big improvement on many levels with rival gangs to work for, a big improvement on NPC pedestrians etc. However, despite the positives, this one hasn't aged that well which is why it's so far down on this list. I remember playing this game for hours till I finally got GTA III.

