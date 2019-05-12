GTA VI: Grand Theft Auto 6 release date announced; huge update for gamers

GTA VI update

Rockstar one of the huge game developers has gifted a great series named as Grand Theft Auto to the gamers and launched his first game GTA 1 in the early 1990s. Due to huge success earned from its first game, the developers decided to continue their GTA series. The name of the series references the term used in the US for motor vehicle theft.

Most games in this series are modelled on the real cities like Liberty, San Andreas, Vice City, etc. which are located in New York. The developer of GTA never disappoints their players whenever they launched a new GTA game. With the huge success of GTA V, developers are working hard on their next GTA game which will again create a huge hype in the video game market. According to the leaks, it is expected that Rockstar is going to release its next open world game i.e GTA VI in mid of the year 2020.

We all know games are getting bigger. Since the launch of the PS3 and Xbox 360 and the start of the open world craze, developers and publishers have been more and more focused on bringing us bigger and better worlds to immerse ourselves in. As we all know that new technology is used to develop new games. So it will also lead that previous generation consoles like XBOX 360, PS4, etc are not going to support this game.

So, using next-gen tech like the PlayStation 5's CPU (which is based on the third generation of AMD’s Ryzen line and contains eight cores of the company’s new 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture) and the GPU (a custom variant of Radeon’s Navi family that will support ray tracing), it's safe to say Rockstar will be able to deliver a huge open world.

It is also claimed that this game will be only available for next generation consoles like PS5 due to "graphic memory restrictions". There were some more rumours about GTA VI that it also have cities like Liberty and Vice city to refresh the mind of gamers.

