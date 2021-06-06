Guerrilla Collective showcases over 40 new indie games on Day 1 with more to come on Day 2

The second iteration of the Guerrilla Collective showcased over 40 new indie titles at the Day 1 live stream on June 5th, 2021.

The Guerrilla Collective took place for the first time in 2020. The digital event showcases amazing indie games from different corners of the world.

The games announced can be found on the Guerrilla Collective website and on the Media Indie Exchange steam page

Every indie project showcased at Guerrilla Collective showcase Day 1

Over 40 new games were unveiled at the Guerrilla Collective Day 1 Showcase.

The Indie Games are as follows:

Check out many of the games in today's Guerrilla Collective on the event page @Steam and add them to your wishlist!https://t.co/gk3HS3s1vU pic.twitter.com/bZBSvla4SE — Guerrilla Collective (@GuerrillaCollec) June 5, 2021

Aeon Drive

AK_xolotl

Chernobylite

Kung-Fu Kickball

Kraken Academy

Omno

Endling

Industria

Tinkertown

Lamentum

My Lovely Wife

Moroi

Fire Tonight

Beasts of Maravilla Island

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Onsen Master

Rubi: The Wayward Mira

Run Die Run Again (RDRA)

Anno: Mutationnem

Super Space Club

The Eternal Cylinder

The Lightbringer

Trifox

Ynglet

Zodiac Legion

The Legend of Tianding

Tamarindos Freaking Dinner

Celestial Tear: Demon’s Revenge

Validate: Struggling Singles in Your Area

Jay and Silent Bob Chronic Blunt Punch

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3

Blaster Master Zero 3

Cogen: Sword of Rewind

Potato Flowers in Full Bloom

RPG Time: Legend of Wright

RP Golf Legends

Varvarion

Ultra Age

Source of Madness

Legend of Keepers

Guild of Dungeonneering Ultimate Edition

Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 2 preview

Guerrilla Collective also has a Day 2 showcase scheduled for June 12th, 2021. The Guerrilla Collective website has already teased more than 30 games, including the 2020 free runner hit "Ghostrunner" and the sequel to the 2017 hit "Hello Neighbor," with more games to follow.

Today is the first day of the #GuerrillaCollective and BitSummit has a segment in it aaaaaah! We have super exciting trailers to show you so make sure to tune in! @GuerrillaCollec starts at 00:00PM JST tonight !!https://t.co/WJ8l7eD7B1https://t.co/Y42En6CPF9 pic.twitter.com/i19MtZLCxx — BitSummit 💘 Guerrilla Collective 💘 (@BitSummit) June 5, 2021

The games teased for Guerrilla Collective day 2 are as follows:

Akatori

Archvale

Behind the Frame

Grime

Happy’s Humble Burger Farm

Hello Neighbor 2

Trash Sailors

Black Book

Death Trash

Demon’s Mirror

Despot’s Game

Loot River

No Longer Home

Potion Craft

Rawmen

Serial Cleaners

Slime Heros

Batora: Lost Haven

Blooming Business

Kitsune Tales

Severed Steel

The Light of the Darkness

Unmetal

Venice 2089

White Shadows

Wolfstride

Ghostrunner

Elderand

Sable

Edited by suwaidfazal