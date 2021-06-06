Guerrilla Collective showcases over 40 new indie games on Day 1 with more to come on Day 2

The second iteration of the Guerrilla Collective showcased over 40 new indie titles at the Day 1 live stream on June 5th, 2021.
The Guerrilla Collective took place for the first time in 2020. The digital event showcases amazing indie games from different corners of the world.
The games announced can be found on the Guerrilla Collective website and on the Media Indie Exchange steam page
Every indie project showcased at Guerrilla Collective showcase Day 1
Over 40 new games were unveiled at the Guerrilla Collective Day 1 Showcase.
The Indie Games are as follows:
- Aeon Drive
- AK_xolotl
- Chernobylite
- Kung-Fu Kickball
- Kraken Academy
- Omno
- Endling
- Industria
- Tinkertown
- Lamentum
- My Lovely Wife
- Moroi
- Fire Tonight
- Beasts of Maravilla Island
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Onsen Master
- Rubi: The Wayward Mira
- Run Die Run Again (RDRA)
- Anno: Mutationnem
- Super Space Club
- The Eternal Cylinder
- The Lightbringer
- Trifox
- Ynglet
- Zodiac Legion
- The Legend of Tianding
- Tamarindos Freaking Dinner
- Celestial Tear: Demon’s Revenge
- Validate: Struggling Singles in Your Area
- Jay and Silent Bob Chronic Blunt Punch
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 3
- Blaster Master Zero 3
- Cogen: Sword of Rewind
- Potato Flowers in Full Bloom
- RPG Time: Legend of Wright
- RP Golf Legends
- Varvarion
- Ultra Age
- Source of Madness
- Legend of Keepers
- Guild of Dungeonneering Ultimate Edition
Guerrilla Collective Showcase Day 2 preview
Guerrilla Collective also has a Day 2 showcase scheduled for June 12th, 2021. The Guerrilla Collective website has already teased more than 30 games, including the 2020 free runner hit "Ghostrunner" and the sequel to the 2017 hit "Hello Neighbor," with more games to follow.
The games teased for Guerrilla Collective day 2 are as follows:
- Akatori
- Archvale
- Behind the Frame
- Grime
- Happy’s Humble Burger Farm
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Trash Sailors
- Black Book
- Death Trash
- Demon’s Mirror
- Despot’s Game
- Loot River
- No Longer Home
- Potion Craft
- Rawmen
- Serial Cleaners
- Slime Heros
- Batora: Lost Haven
- Blooming Business
- Kitsune Tales
- Severed Steel
- The Light of the Darkness
- Unmetal
- Venice 2089
- White Shadows
- Wolfstride
- Ghostrunner
- Elderand
- Sable