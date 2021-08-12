Guide to remove the Juvenile Antics in Genshin Impact

Inazuma in Genshin Impact certainly has the hardest world quests. One such quest requires players to investigate some Thunder Sakuras in the latest region, and cleanse them.

It's worth noting that Thunder Sakuras are cherry blossom trees that inflict Electro DMG if players go near them. Paimon and the traveler talk to a shrine maiden, Miyuki, who assists them in cleansing the Thunder Sakuras.

Most importantly, players must complete the Tatara Tales World Quest first to begin the "Sakura Aborism". The former is a long quest to help the traveler in breaking the massive barrier around the Mikage Furnace in Tatarasuna with mortars.

Here's how to remove the Juvenile Antics and easily complete the Sakura Aborism quest in Genshin Impact.

How to cleanse Thunder Sakura trees in Genshin Impact

Elemental sight is extremely necessary while completing the Sakura Aborism quest. Upon reaching a Thunder Sakura tree, players must use their ability to locate some blue pools.

Thunder Sakura trees will deal Electro DMG in the blue areas and get cleansed once all the pools are eliminated.

After each cleansing, players will receive a common chest and a foreign object. This also implies that the Juvenile Antics from the Thunder Sakura have been removed, and it will start to bloom again.

Locations of Thunder Sakura trees in Genshin Impact

There are five Thunder Sakura trees that need to be cleansed.

1) Near Miyuki

Luckily, the first Sakura tree is right beside Miyuki. On the map, it is located on the island bridge between Tatarasana island and Kujou Encampment.

Location of the first Thunder Sakura tree in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

2) Kujou Encampment

The second Thunder Sakura tree is on Kujou Encampment's northern coast.

Location of the second Thunder Sakura tree in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

3) Tatarasuna Island

Players can teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Tatarasuna and find the third Thunder Sakura tree to the north of it. It is recommended that they defeat the nearby Abyss mages and hilichurls first.

Location of the third Thunder Sakura tree in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

4) Tatarasuna

The fourth Thunder Sakura tree is in Tatarasauna region, yet again. To be precise, it is towards the west of the teleport waypoint.

Location of the fourth Thunder Sakura tree in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

5) Tatarasuna

The fifth Thunder Sakura tree is also in Tatarasuna, but towards the region's southernmost corner. The best strategy to reach here is teleporting to the southern waypoint and going east thereafter.

Location of the fifth Thunder Sakura tree in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is just one part of the entire Sakura Aborism quest. Towards the end, it involves some nerve-wrecking combat with the Fatui and the Electro Hypostasis.

Even though it requires a lot of effort, the Sakura Aborism quest gives a wide range of rewards which is more than enough for Genshin Impact players around the world.

