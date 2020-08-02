The developers of COD Mobile roll out new features with every major update of the game. With Season 9 of COD Mobile just around the corner, the developers have revealed various elements that will be added to the game. One of them being the Gunsmith, which is inspired by the primary Call of Duty series.

The feature was present in both phases of public test builds that took place over the last two months. The players got to try out the new features before they are added to the game. In this article, we talk about the Gunsmith feature that will arrive in COD Mobile soon.

Gunsmith in COD Mobile: All we know so far

Gunsmith in COD Mobile (Picture Courtesy: AnonymousYT / YouTube)

The Gunsmith is a game-changing feature that is going to arrive in COD Mobile very soon. It lets the players customize their weapons, the way they want. There are over 50 attachments for the players to choose from.

Pros and Cons of attachments in COD Mobile (Picture Courtesy: AnonymousYT / YouTube)

Every attachment has its pros and cons. The players will be able to equip only up to 5 attachments on any given weapon.

The feature was initially announced in a community update over a month ago. Hence, COD Mobile players are all hyped up for the next update to arrive.

You can watch this video to know more about the customized builds of QQ9.

COD Mobile had recently announced a new multiplayer map – Shipment 1944, that will release in Season 9 of the game. The map is from Call of Duty: WWII. According to the official announcement, the update is likely to arrive in early August. For now, all that the users can do is wait for the events to unfold.

