GW Karan’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Battle royale games have witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity on the mobile platform. Games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have amassed a huge player base and are subsequently paving the way for the rise of game-based content creation.

Garena Free Fire has a massive viewership on various platforms like YouTube, with many streamers regularly creating content based on the game.

GW Karan is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators right now. In this article, we will talk about his Free Fire ID, Stats, K/D ratio and more.

GW Karan’s Free Fire ID

GW Karan’s Free Fire ID is 328212848, and his IGN is GW KARAN.

GW Karan’s Free Fire Stats

Lifetime Stats

GW Karan has played over 7708 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 1854 games, with a notable win rate of 24.05%. He has also racked 20902 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.57.

When it comes to the solo and duo mode, he has 247 and 244 Booyahs respectively. He has also maintained a K/D ratio of 3.25 in the duo mode and 3 in solo mode.

Ranked stats

GW Karan’s Ranked stats

In the on-going season, GW Karan has played 313 squad matches and has notched 66 wins. He has also registered five victories in the duo mode.

In addition, he has played 148 ranked Clash Squad matches and has won 97, which translates to an impressive win rate of 65.10%.

GW Karan’s Device

GW Karan uses the OnePlus 7T (8GB/128 GB) to play PUBG Mobile.

GW Karan’s YouTube channel

The first video on GW Karan’s channel was posted in April 2019. Since then, he has amassed over 606 thousand subscribers and has attained over 30 million views combined. You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also has a second channel called ‘G W K’

GW Karan’s social media accounts

GW Karan is active on his Instagram account. You can click here to visit his account.