Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Free Fire has amassed a massive player base worldwide and has garnered a large audience. The game recently surpassed the 100 billion view mark on YouTube, and India has one of the most extensive viewership of the title.

Gyan Gaming, aka Gyan Sujan, is a well-known Indian Free Fire content creator and has more than a 6.01 million subscriber count.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming has been featured in 16420 squad matches to date and has managed to emerge on top on 6027 occasions, having a win percentage of 36.70%. With 55307 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 5.32.

Apart from this, the player has 1999 duo games to his name and has 451 first-place finishes, which comes to a ratio of 22.56%. He has secured 5234 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Lastly, the content creator has participated in 1302 solo games and has 153 wins, translating to a win rate of 11.75%. He has bagged 2203 frags for a K/D ratio of 1.92.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has appeared in 530 squad games in the current ranked season and has outdone his foes in 174 of them, retaining a win ratio of 32.83%. In the process, he has registered 2501 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 7.03.

The content creator has also played three duo matches and has accumulated 15 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.00.

Gyan Gaming has competed in 25 solo games and has notched 12 frags with a K/D ratio of 0.48.

His YouTube channel

Gyan Sujan started uploading videos on his YouTube around three years ago, with the first video dating back to January 2018. He initially created content around Clash of Clans but later switched to Free Fire.

At the time of writing this article, he has 1596 videos on his channel and has over 625 million combined views.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

He has a Discord server as well; players can join it by clicking here.

