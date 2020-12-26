Gyan Sujan vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire enjoys a vast audience, which has opened avenues for gaming-related content creation. Gyan Gaming, aka Gyan Sujan, and Vincenzo are among the most prominent Free Fire content creators.

They have garnered huge followings and have considerable fan followings, with 6.14 million and 4.89 million subscribers each.

This article compares the stats of the players in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Gyan Sujan has participated in 16472 squad games and outperformed his foes in 6058 of them, having a win rate of 36.77%. He has eliminated 55549 rivals with a K/D ratio of 5.33.

Advertisement

He has played 2020 duo games to date and has emerged victorious in 463 of them, having a win ratio of 22.92%. With 5320 kills, the YouTuber has a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Lastly, the internet star has 153 Booyahs in 1303 solo games, translating to a win percentage of 11.74. He has bagged 2204 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.92.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has competed in 52 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has come out on top in 31 of them, managing a win ratio of 59.61%. He has notched up 242 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 11.52.

He has taken part in 21 duo matches and triumphed in 12 of them, which converts to a win rate of 57.14%. The content creator has 86 frags at a K/D ratio of 9.56.

Advertisement

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Vincenzo has competed in 19393 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 3401 of them, maintaining a win percentage of 17.53%. He has racked up 69811 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.37.

The internet star also has 1706 appearances in duo matches and a win tally of 298, which equates to a win rate of 17.46%. Vincenzo is just seven kills short of the 5000 mark and has retained a K/D ratio of 3.55.

The YouTuber has 100 first-place finishes in 1129 solo matches, making his win rate 8.85%. With 2814 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

The streamer has 35 squad matches to his name and is unbeaten in 3 of them at a win ratio of 8.57%. He has registered 122 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Apart from this, he hasn't played any other matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Gyan Sujan takes the lead in the squad mode in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in lifetime squad matches. OP Vincenzo has a higher K/D ratio in solo and duo games, while the former has a better win ratio.

It is impossible to compare the ranked solo and duo stats since Vincenzo hasn’t played any of these matches. Gyan Sujan has the edge on both fronts – win rate and K/D ratio – in squad games.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs PlayHard: Who has better stats in Free Fire?