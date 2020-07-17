Gyroscope in PUBG mobile: Is it good or bad?

PUBG Mobile is a competitive title which brings the best out of players. The game puts skills like shooting and looting to a great test while playing. Although practice and hard work are essential to improve the gameplay, it is also necessary to know all the controls of the game.

One of the most useful tools in the game is a Gyroscope. There is a significant reason why most of the professional players in PUBG Mobile play the game with Gyroscope enabled.

What is a Gyroscope in PUBG Mobile?

A Gyroscope is one of the many sensors present in smartphones. It uses the earth’s gravity to measure the orientation of the mobile phone’s screen. PUBG Mobile uses this sensor to control complicated tasks like aiming with accuracy and basic movement of the in-game character.

Is using Gyroscope any good?

Gyroscope helps in recoil control which is a complex task to do in-game. Most of the assault rifles and even SMGs need immaculate recoil control. The extra pull and drag provided by the Gyroscope sensor gives more control over weapons while shooting.

Flawless movement is another positive of using a Gyroscope. However, the most important advantage of using the Gyroscope sensor is its ability to simplify the controls, freeing up the player’s hand, which can then be put to other more vital tasks during the game.

The disadvantages of using a Gyroscope are limited and surmountable. Most notable disadvantage is the steep learning curve during the early phases of learning. Players need to practice a lot with Gyroscope before they can hop into a classic match to dominate with their new controls.

Another disadvantage of using the Gyroscope is that it requires players to tilt the phone too much to view the enemy players. However, some tweaks with the sensitivity and controls will help eliminate it.

Gyroscope is one of the best sensors in the game. Once the players have mastered using Gyroscopes in combats, they gain an immense advantage over others who cannot use the sensor.