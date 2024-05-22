Hades 2 early access roadmap detailed

Supergiant Games has revealed the Hades 2 early access roadmap following its latest PC launch. The team has a clear-cut vision on how big it wants this sequel to be, and the title is undoubtedly the most ambitious game ever crafted by the California-based studio. Content for this roadmap ranges from expected additions to new surprises.

All in all, fans who cherished the original 2020 roguelike indie hit have more reasons to be excited about Hades 2's development as it comes along. Here are the full details.

Everything included in the Hades 2 early access roadmap

Currently, the game is as feature-rich as the original was in its finished state (Image via Supergiant Games)

The full Hades 2 early access roadmap can easily be accessed by those who own the game on PC. All they need to do is boot up the game and click on the "Coming Up Next" banner on the bottom-right corner of the main menu.

What's coming in 2024?

Hades 2 recently got its first update, which tweaked the core gameplay elements, such as movement and resource farming, in addition to introducing general bug fixes.

To add to this, a Major Update is scheduled for later this year, and it will add new story, music, and art content to the game, in addition to a focus on the following:

Brand-new region: On top of the existing biomes, a new one will make an appearance in Hades 2. It will feature unique enemies, NPC encounters, bosses, and other elements. This should enhance replayability and ensure the game is a bigger experience than its predecessor.

On top of the existing biomes, a new one will make an appearance in Hades 2. It will feature unique enemies, NPC encounters, bosses, and other elements. This should enhance replayability and ensure the game is a bigger experience than its predecessor. Crossroads Update: Just like the House of Hades in the first game, the Crossroads is the hub area in the sequel. Supergiant Games aims to include cosmetic options to customize and personalize the look of this hub in the future.

Just like the House of Hades in the first game, the Crossroads is the hub area in the sequel. Supergiant Games aims to include cosmetic options to customize and personalize the look of this hub in the future. New Main Weapon: Players will notice that the weapon and trinkets equipment room currently has a slot for an extra weapon. While the team is reluctant to disclose its details, fans can be rest assured a new means of combatting foes will be included.

This wraps up all players need to know about the 2024 portion of the Hades 2 early access roadmap.

What's beyond 2024?

Thus far, Supergiant Games has a plan for what's to come after the year is over. However, polishing and releasing key features that are in the pipeline are priority.

According to the Hades 2 early access roadmap, existing save file compatibility with the final 1.0 launch is also in consideration if it is feasible. Further community feedback will also help the team mold what's to come beyond 2024, so we will find out in due time.

Hades 2 is available via early access on PC's Steam and Epic Games Store platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback