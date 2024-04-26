Hades 2 Playtest gets me excited for what’s to come in Early Access

SuperGiant has opened the doors of the Playtest for its highly anticipated Rogue-like, Hades 2. I was fortunate enough to join the select few who got to experience it so early. The Playtest is restricted to the very first area of the game, which I found the hard way. To my surprise, I was instantly killed when I tried to go further than that point.

Even though my time was limited, I was able to get a feel for the game. And what I witnessed was simply amazing. Even in such a raw state, Hades 2 plays incredibly well and I haven’t encountered any bugs or issues. In this article, I have gone through my experiences and things that I witnessed that have made me excited about the Early Access and the full release.

Disclaimer: This article is solely based on the writer's perspective and opinions.

Things that impressed me about Hades 2 Playtest

The hub is truly beautiful in Hades 2 (Image via SuperGiant)

The first thing I want to talk about is the similarity between Hades 2 and the first game. It can be a letdown for many, but the sequel is almost identical to its predecessor in some of its aspects. The most prominent similarity is the character tropes. Although they have a new name and art, many of them are pretty much the same as those in the first title and what they represented.

Like there is a matriarchal figure, Hecate, who reminded me of Nyx in Hades 1, or the frenemy Nemesis, who can be compared to Thanatos. Just like Achilles, there is also a Greek Epic hero in Hades 2, Odysseus, and many more. The parallels between both games may feel a little uncanny at times, but that doesn’t mean the upcoming title has no identity of its own.

Hades 2 has done a lot of things right as well as introduced all new abilities in the game. If you want to know more about the new abilities, check out our article on all the new abilities confirmed in Hades 2. The main attraction has to be the crafting system. Much like traditional RPGs, there is a crafting system in the game, but with a twist.

The dark mother Hecate (Image via Supergiant)

In your runs, you will find various materials like silver, special herbs, flowers, and more. You can combine these in the giant cauldron in the middle of the hub and concoct various power-ups and perks. There are also Ash and Essence that can be used to unlock new abilities, much like the darkness and keys in Hades 1.

With enough materials, you can also unlock gardening and grow your own herbs and materials. Another aspect that stole the spotlight for me is the upgrades to the combat system. The combat in Hades 1 was already almost perfect, but the geniuses at SuperGiant were able to polish the already great formula to even higher planes.

The weapons feel unique and the addition of the Ω moves has flipped the tables for me. While the new protagonist Melinoe feels a little slow compared to her brother, she is able to dish out some massive damage. Using her Ω points she can turn her attacks and specials into super moves that can affect large areas or do burst damage to a single enemy.

Other than this there are also new powerups that depend on the clothes you choose to wear, and the return of many familiar faces from the first game. In the end, Hades 2 seems like a title made with extreme care and passion. Just like a million others, I can’t wait for the Early Access to witness it in more depth.