Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major Day 1 Pool Play results and standings

The Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major Day 1 saw the teams clash in the Pool Play across the four different Pools. The top two teams from each pool will move on to the Championship Upper Bracket round 2, whereas the bottom two teams of each pool will qualify for Championship Upper Bracket round 1.

The Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major is the first time Halo Infinite is being played in a professional league. The best of the best teams from North America, Europe, and Oceania are facing off against each other to win the massive $250,000 USD prize pool.

With that being said, let’s take a look at Day 1 matches and the results at The Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major.

Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major Day 1 Pool Play Results

The matches and results of each pool are as follows:

Pool A

Chiefs Esports Club vs Bing Chilling (3 - 0)

Optic Gaming vs Chiefs Esports Club (3 - 0)

Kansas City Pioneers vs Bing Chilling (3 - 0)

Optic Gaming vs Bing Chilling (3 - 0)

Kansas City Pioneers vs Chiefs Esports Club (3 - 1)

Optic Gaming vs Kansas City Pioneers (TBD - December 18)

Pool B

Natus Vincere vs Divine Mind (3 - 0)

Faze Clan vs Divine Mind (3 - 0)

G2 Esports vs Natus Vincere (3 - 2)

Faze Clan vs Natus Vincere (3 - 1)

G2 Esports vs Divine Mind (3 - 0)

Faze Clan vs G2 Esports (TBD - December 18)

Pool C

Oxygen Esports vs The Boys (3 - 0)

eUnited vs The Boys (3 - 0)

Quadrant vs Oxygen Esports (3 - 0)

eUnited vs Oxygen Esports (3 - 2)

Quadrant vs The Boys (3 - 0)

eUnited vs Quadrant (TBD - December 18)

Pool D

XSET vs Spacestation Gaming (3 - 1)

Cloud9 vs Spacestation Gaming (3 - 1)

Acend vs XSET (3 - 2)

Cloud9 vs XSET (3 - 0)

Acend vs Spacestation Gaming (0 - 3)

Cloud9 vs Acend (TBD - December 18)

Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major Day 1 Pool Play Standings

Pool A

Bing Chilling - (0 - 3)

Chiefs Esports Club - (1 - 2)

Kansas City Pioneers - (2 - 0)

OpTic Gaming - (2 - 0)

Pool B

Divine Mind - (0 - 3)

FaZe Clan - (2 - 0)

G2 Esports - (2 - 0)

Natus Vincere - (1 - 2)

Pool C

eUnited - (2 - 0)

Oxygen Esports - (1 - 2)

Quadrant - (2 - 0)

The Boys - (3 - 0)

Pool D

Acend - (1 - 1)

Cloud9 - (2 - 0)

Spacestation Gaming - (1 - 2)

XSET - (1 - 2)

The Halo Championship Series 2021: Kickoff Major continues on December 18 and 19, 2021. All of the matches are being streamed on Twitch and YouTube via Halo Esports.

